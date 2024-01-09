Which LIV Golfers Are Qualified For The Masters?

After months of speculation as to whether LIV Golf players would be eligible for the first Major of 2023, The Masters, eventually they were given the nod to appear, with 18 making it to Augusta National.

As the 2024 edition approaches, there may not be the same uncertainty over whether players from the circuit can participate, but there is the question of which ones will tee it up in April.

As things stand, there will be significantly fewer LIV Golf players at the 2024 Masters than a year earlier, thanks largely to the circuit’s inability to offer Official World Golf Ranking points to its players.

Ahead of the 2023 tournament, seven players qualified thanks to their standings in the top 50 of the world rankings either at the end of 2022 or the week before the event. However, by the time the curtain came down on 2023, none of those had retained their positions.

There are still many other ways to qualify for the Major, though, and 10 LIV Golf players are currently eligible, thanks to one or more of those. Here is how they have secured their places.

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau's place was confirmed after his 2020 US Open win (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crushers GC captain already knew he'd qualified before his heroics of 2023. That’s because he won the 2020 US Open, which immediately granted him eligibility to The Masters for the next five years.

Still, his performance at the PGA Championship a month later would have seen him at the tournament even without his Major triumph. The top four and ties at the Oak Hill Major secured spots at The Masters, and DeChambeau finished above the line with a T4.

Sergio Garcia

Sergio Garcia is one of seven LIV Golf players with a lifetime exemption (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the Spaniard claimed the Green Jacket in the 2017 Masters, it earned him one of the game’s great privileges - a place at the tournament for life.

With his participation guaranteed, the Fireballs GC captain will be hoping to improve on his outing in 2023, when he missed the cut following disappointing rounds of 74 and 77.

Dustin Johnson

Dustin Johnson secured a place for life after his win at the 2020 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not too long ago, there were numerous ways the former World No.1 could guarantee a place at The Masters in most years, including his 2016 US Open win and world ranking.

That’s all changed since his LIV Golf switch, but, like Garcia, his Masters title trumps everything else. Johnson claimed the Green Jacket in 2020, making it the last time he needed to worry about how to reach Augusta National.

Brooks Koepka

Brooks Koepka has no issues over qualification for the next five years (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Smash GC captain almost secured the same honour as Garcia and Johnson in 2023, but by his own admission, he “choked away” his chance of winning The Masters with a disappointing final round to eventually settle for T2.

While Koepka’s long-term participation in the Major remains in doubt, he was already guaranteed his place in 2024 thanks to his second PGA Championship triumph five years ago.

Even without that, his performance last year would have secured his spot as he finished in the top 12, while his third PGA Championship title a month later means he’s now safe until after the 2028 tournament. To cap it off, he was also in the world’s top 50 in the final week of 2023, which would have earned him a spot too.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has been guaranteed qualification for two decades (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Mickelson won the 2021 PGA Championship title to become the oldest player to win a Major, it guaranteed his participation in all four Majors for at least the next five years.

By that point, though, any concerns over qualifying for The Masters had long been addressed. Lefty claimed his first of three Masters titles in 2004 to guarantee his place for life. In any case, his T2 in 2023 would have seen him qualify, as it came well within the top 12 needed for a spot.

Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm's 2023 Masters win guarantees him a place for life (Image credit: Getty Images)

The LIV Golf newcomer was already guaranteed his place at the 2024 Masters thanks to his US Open title at Torrey Pines three years ago, but victory at Augusta National last year rubber-stamped his participation for life.

There were several other ways Rahm would have qualified regardless, namely his T2 at the 2023 Open, appearance at August’s Tour Championship and world ranking of third at the end of last year.

Patrick Reed

Patrick Reed is one of 10 LIV Golf players guaranteed a place at the 2024 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 33-year-old is another LIV Golf player who knows he’ll never need to qualify for The Masters again. The American earned his lifetime exemption thanks to his 2018 triumph when he edged out Rickie Fowler by a shot.

In any case, Reed would have appeared in 2024 thanks to his performance last year, where he finished inside of the top 12 with a T4.

Charl Schwartzel

Charl Schwartzel won the 2011 Masters to ensure future qualification (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s been some time since the South African claimed his one Major title, but as a result of his 2011 win in at Augusta National, Schwartzel is the sixth LIV Golf player who needn’t lose sleep over how to reach the tournament.

The 39-year-old can instead turn his attention to how to repeat the feat or at least finish in the top 10 of the tournament, which he last achieved in 2022.

Cameron Smith

Cameron Smith's win at the 2022 Players Championship ensured his participation (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian’s win at the 150th Open ensured his involvement at The Masters until after the 2027 tournament, but by that time, he had already bagged his spot at the 2024 event after winning The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass four months earlier.

Smith's performance at last year’s US Open, where he finished fourth, would also have secured him a place. Lastly, despite being with LIV Golf for well over a year by the end of 2023, he remained well inside the top 50 of the world rankings, which would have offered another avenue to the tournament had he needed it.

Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson has claimed two Masters titles (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Range Goats GC captain has had the luxury of knowing he can always play in The Masters for 12 years after his win at the 2012 tournament. He claimed his second Green Jacket two years later, which helped retain his participation in the other three Majors for longer.

Nowadays, The Masters is the American’s only guarantee of a Major appearance. He will be hoping to make his opportunity count in 2024 after missing the cut last year.

There is a chance more LIV Golf players could join the list between now and April’s tournament, most likely via the world rankings, with places offered to those in the top 50 the week beforehand.

Joaquin Niemann is currently the highest-ranked LIV Golf player beneath that threshold in 66th. However, it remains to be seen if he will compete in the ranking events needed to earn a place.

There is also the possibility that LIV Golf will make new signings who have Masters eligibility as the new season approaches.

However, as things stand, there will be eight fewer LIV Golf players at the tournament compared to the 2023 edition.