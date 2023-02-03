How Many LIV Golfers Have Won The Masters?
The LIV Golf player roster includes some star names and multiple Major champions have signed up. How many of them have won The Masters?
The LIV Golf roster features an impressive selection of star players. Open winners like Henrik Stenson, Louis Oosthuizen and Cameron Smith, USPGA and US Open winners like Brooks Koepka and Martin Kaymer plus a selection of other Major champions have signed up to the breakaway, Saudi-funded circuit. There are also six players on the LIV line-up who have won The Masters. They are:
Sergio Garcia
The Spaniard won the 2017 Masters, coming through a playoff against Justin Rose. He was the third Spanish player to win the event, following Seve Ballesteros and Jose Maria Olazabal. Sergio had finished in the top-10 in 22 Majors prior to breaking his duck at Augusta in 2017.
Dustin Johnson
DJ had finished a shot behind Tiger Woods in the 2019 Masters but a year (and a bit) later he got the job done, winning the 2020 Masters. Owing to the Covid pandemic, the 2020 Masters was rescheduled and contested in November. Johnson won the event with a tournament record score of 20-under-par 268. He finished five clear of Cameron Smith and Sung-Jae Im.
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson is a three-time Masters champion. He played in his first Masters tournament in 1991 and finished as low amateur. In total, he’s played in 30 Masters. His first victory came in 2004. He birdied the final hole to beat Ernie Els by one and claim his maiden Major title. He won again two years later in 2006, seeing off South Africa’s Tim Clark. His third title came in 2010 when he fired a closing 67 to beat fellow LIV player Lee Westwood by three.
Patrick Reed
Reed’s Masters victory came in 2018. He took the lead with a second round of 66 and held the advantage to the tape. Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth mounted a challenge in the final round but Reed had just enough to see them off. He won by a stroke from Fowler.
Charl Schwartzel
2011 looked like being Rory McIlroy’s year. He opened with a 65 and followed with two more under par rounds to take a four-shot lead into the final round. But the young Northern Irishman crumbled on the Sunday and that left the tournament wide open. It was South Africa’s Charl Schwartzel who stood up and claimed the title. He birdied the last four holes to win by two from Jason Day and Adam Scott.
Bubba Watson
The American is a two-time Masters champion. He won in 2012 and again in 2014. The first of his victories came in a playoff against Louis Oosthuizen. Left-handed Watson hit one of the greatest shots of all time from the pine straw deep in the woods to the right of the 10th hole to seal the win. Watson won again in 2014, in that event – by three shots from Jordan Spieth and Jonas Blixt.
Can LIV Golfers Play In The Masters?
In December, Augusta National Golf Club released a statement, signed by Chairman Fred Ridley, in which it was written that the club is disappointed by recent developments that have divided men’s professional golf. No names given, but it’s safe to say LIV Golf was being referred to. The statement went on to say that those eligible for invitation to the 2023 Masters, under their current criteria, would be invited. But it also said that those criteria may be modified for future tournaments. If LIV doesn’t get World Ranking points, in future years, it will likely be only past Masters and recent Major champions from the LIV circuit who are eligible for Augusta invites. But basically – Yes, LIV Golfers can play in the Masters.
Fergus is a golf obsessive and 1-handicapper. Growing up in the North East of Scotland, golf runs through his veins and his passion for the sport was bolstered during his time at St Andrews university studying history. He went on to earn a post graduate diploma from the London School of Journalism. Fergus has worked for Golf Monthly since 2004 and has written two books on the game; "Great Golf Debates" together with Jezz Ellwood of Golf Monthly and "The Ultimate Golf Book" together with Neil Tappin (also of Golf Monthly)... Fergus once shanked a ball from just over Granny Clark's Wynd on the 18th of the Old Course that struck the St Andrews Golf Club and rebounded into the Valley of Sin, from where he saved par. Who says there's no golfing god?
