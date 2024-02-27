Talor Gooch Suggests McIlroy Masters Win Could Have An Asterisk

LIV Golf's Talor Gooch thinks that if Rory McIlroy achieves his long-standing ambition of completing a career Grand Slam at The Masters this year, the achievement could be diminished because some of the best players in the world are not in the field.

Last week, LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann was one of three players handed special invites to the Augusta National Major, but as things stand, Gooch, who won three of the circuit’s events in 2023 to become the individual champion, will be excluded.

The American is currently 449th in the world rankings, and without an invite, the only other route for him to tee it up at the April tournament would be to reach the top 50 the week before.

With that out of the question, it is increasingly likely he will be on the outside looking in despite his remarkable form in 2023, where he finished ahead of the likes of PGA Champion Brooks Koepka, 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith and 2020 US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau to take the individual title.

Talor Gooch is set to miss out on an appearance at The Masters despite being LIV Golf individual champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gooch explained to Australian Golf Digest that he's not surprised by the situation, with Niemann’s invite coming as a result of his performances away from LIV Golf, which included victory at the Australian Open on the DP World Tour.

He said: “It’s not surprising. I think the Majors have kind of shown that they’re not getting on board with LIV. ‘Jaco’ went outside of LIV and played some great golf and they rewarded him for that. So hopefully the day will turn when the Majors decide to start rewarding good play on LIV. Hopefully that’ll be sooner than later.”

While Gooch appears resigned to his fate, he warned that unless the Majors find a way to recognise the achievements of players at LIV Golf events, it will diminish the accomplishment of winning one of the big four trophies. According to Gooch, that would extend to McIlroy if he claims his first Major title in a decade at Augusta National.

He explained. “If Rory McIlroy goes and completes his Grand Slam without some of the best players in the world, there’s just going to be an asterisk. It’s just the reality.”

Last year, LIV Golf’s long-running bid for world ranking points was denied, but that decision has brought the issue of how to recognise the achievements of its players into sharper focus.

That was particularly evident after the opening event of the LIV Golf season, which Niemann won. While the Chilean failed to gain world ranking points for his efforts, in California, PGA Tour player Wyndham Clark received the full allocation of points despite poor weather ensuring that his Pebble Beach Pro-Am victory took place over the same number of holes – 54.

Not only that, but Niemann’s performance included a remarkable round of 59, while he beat 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia in a playoff, and saw off the challenge of the current champion, Jon Rahm, along the way.

Joaquin Niemann saw of a high-calibre field, including Jon Rahm, to win LIV Golf Mayakoba (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite his efforts, Niemann dropped from 66th to 74th in the world at the same time Clark jumped to a career-high of sixth. While Niemann’s place at the Masters is safe this year thanks to the invite, Gooch thinks a more sustainable path to qualification would benefit all parties.

He said: “I think everybody wins whenever the Majors figure out a way to get the best players in the world there.”

This week, Gooch plays in LIV Golf Jeddah, taking place between 1 and 3 March.