A warm welcome to Golf Monthly’s Editor’s Choice 2021, and what a bumper edition it is.

We’ve narrowed it down to just 100, which was no mean feat.

It required some tricky decisions and ruffled a few feathers, but we stand behind each and every one of our selections.

No one has tested such a large cross-section of the market as us, which means we’re in the best position to call out the top performers that will benefit your game the most.

We’ve broadened the product range too, expanding into categories like training aids, junior clubs and package sets, to help newcomers to the game get better more quickly.

Many of us have had to endure a hiatus and were just itching to get back out on the course.

Perhaps your initial experiences have highlighted a purchase you need to make and you’re in the right place to start your research!

The Selection Process