We take a look at the gear Tyrrell Hatton currently puts in his bag.

Over the past few years Englishman Tyrrell Hatton has racked up some huge victories on both the European and PGA Tours and as such has become a regular fixture of the top 30 in the world golf rankings.

In this piece we have taken a look at what he puts in his bag each week.

He is a Ping staffer and currently carries nearly a full bag of the brand’s equipment.

Interestingly the top of his bag has changed dramatically lately. He had been playing a Ping G410 driver with nine degrees of loft along with a G410 7-wood. He then also had a TaylorMade SIM Max three-wood.

However all of these clubs have come out of the bag because he has recently put in three Ping G425 woods. The driver looks to be an LST model as does the three-wood. Whereas the smallest wood of the new set appears to be a Max model.

His irons are Ping i210s and he has occasionally put a G410 Crossover utility iron in the bag but this comes in and out of his setup.

The Englishman used to have Project X shafts in his irons however he has now gone for Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts instead.

He is carrying a Ping Glide 3.0 50° wedge and then his 54 and 60 degree wedges are Titleist Vokey SM8‘s.

Hatton’s final club in the bag is a Ping Vault Oslo putter.

Hatton is a Titleist golf ball loyalist, using the Pro V1x.

Previously a user of FootJoy shoes, Hatton wears adidas shoes as well as adidas apparel.

Tyrrell Hatton What’s In The Bag?

*Note – the top of his bag changes regularly.

Driver: Ping G425 LST, 8.5°, with Mitsubishi Diamana RF 60 TX shaft

3 wood: Ping G425 LST, 14°, with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 70 TX

7 wood: Ping G425 Max, 19.5° with Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX shaft

*Utility Iron: Ping G410 Crossover, 20.5°

Irons (4-PW): Ping i210, with Nippon Modus3 Tour 120 X shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 50°, Titleist Vokey SM8 54° and 60°with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Ping Vault Oslo

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Shoes and Apparel: Adidas