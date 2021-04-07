What clubs does big-hitting Tony Finau use? We take a look...

Tony Finau What’s In The Bag?

What apparel and equipment does Tony Finau use out on tour? We take a look here.

The American was a Nike staffer up until the company announced that they would no longer make golf equipment in August 2016, and was a free agent for a while before signing with Ping.

“I’ve played their equipment for the last year and have gotten to know their tour reps and the engineering team in Phoenix very well in the process,” he said in the past.

Finau currently has 11 Ping clubs in the bag, featuring the G425 driver, G400 Stretch fairway wood, Blueprint blades and a couple of Glide Forged gap wedges.

He has also recently swapped out a Ping iBlade three-iron for his trusty Nike Vapor Fly Pro model.

His driver is fitted with a custom green Mitsubishi shaft.

His other wedge is a Titleist Vokey SM8 and his putter is a Piretti prototype.

All of his clubs, barring the putter, are fitted with Lamkin UTX mid-size grips.

His golf ball is the Titleist Pro V1.

Driver: Ping G425, 9.5 with Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana RF 60 X shaft

3 wood: Ping G400 Stretch, 13.7 with Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X shaft

3 iron: Nike Vapor Fly Pro 18.5 with Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X shaft

Irons (4-PW): Ping Blueprint with Nippon Modus 3 120 TX shafts

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50, 56 degrees), Titleist Vokey SM8, (60 degrees) with Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 125 X shafts

Putter: Piretti Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes and apparel: Nike