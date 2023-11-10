New Ping S159 Wedges Spotted On Tour
A brand new Ping wedge has been spotted on the DP World Tour this week at the Nedbank Golf Challenge
The New Year and golf's new equipment season is fast approaching, where many of the biggest brands in the game traditionally release their 2024 hardware - from drivers to irons, wedges, putters, balls and everything in between.
One potential new club to look out for is from Ping after an S159 wedge made by the brand was spotted this week on the DP World Tour. The former European Tour is in South Africa this week for 'Africa's Major', the Nedbank Golf Challenge, where @sms_on_tour photographed the new wedges. It's unknown yet as to which players have the S159 in the bag but when someone asked this question in the comments, the reply from SMS was 'multiple'.
A post shared by Sporting Insights (@sms_on_tour)
A photo posted by on
A number of Ping pros are in the field this week in Sun City, including Adrian Meronk, Victor Perez, Dan Bradbury, Matthieu Pavon, Conor Syme, Calum Hill and Thriston Lawrence. Ping has always made some of the best golf wedges, with its current Glide 4.0 and Glide Forged models in the bags of a number of pros and many amateurs, too.
This new S159 features a clean, sleek look, with a black strip on the back of the head and the Ping logo in a very minimal, un-fussy design that has the 'S159' name printed on the hosel of the club.
Just above the black strip in the back of the head looks to be evidence that Ping is continuing with an elastomer insert of sorts in this new model, which has previously been added to give a softer and more responsive feel.
Ping wedges are in the bags of a number of the world's top players, including World No.4 and FedEx Cup champion Viktor Hovland, No.13 Tyrrell Hatton and six-time PGA Tour winner Tony Finau.
The famous American brand, headquarted in Scottsdale, Arizona, makes some of the best golf clubs on the market and has a strong legacy in the wedge category. The Eye 2 wedges, and irons, rate among some of the best Ping clubs ever made. They featured a huge face and groove area to help golfers get the ball out of tricky spots.
For more updates on this new model from Ping, be sure to regularly check back on the Golf Monthly website - where we're also showcasing the best Black Friday golf deals this month.
