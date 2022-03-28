Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Richard Bland What's In The Bag?

After 478 starts on the European Tour, Richard Bland finally got into the winner's circle in 2021 thanks to a playoff victory over Italian Guido Migliozzi. The tournament in question was the Betfred British Masters hosted at The Belfry by Danny Willett. But what does the Englishman carry in his equipment setup? Let's take a look.

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He has a rather interesting mix of golf clubs in the bag right now with four different brands represented. We are yet to confirm if he has an equipment contract with anyone right now.

Starting with the driver he uses a TaylorMade Stealth Plus which has 10.5 degrees of loft along with a Mitsubishi Diamana shaft. He had been using a TaylorMade M2 driver for a long time which was released in 2016 but the newer design went into the bag in 2022. A model also used by Tiger Woods and Collin Morikawa, when we tested the Stealth Plus it produced excellent results. Consistently impressive ball speeds provided plenty of distance, whilst the compact aesthetics will suit the more confident ball striker. We think it looks outstanding as well.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver review

Fairways

TaylorMade Stealth Plus, TaylorMade Burner SuperFast, TaylorMade Stealth

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bland then uses three different fairway woods at the moment btu we believe the highest lofted model comes in and out of the setup. He starts with a TaylorMade Stealth Plus three-wood before moving on to a TaylorMade Burner SuperFast model which has been around for many years. Speaking to PGA Tour.com Bland said; "It’s been in the bag a long time, since the club came out around 12-13 years ago. The first time I took it out of the bag was at (the U.S. Open at) Torrey Pines last year, where I put a 7-wood in and I took out the Burner, but aside from that, it’s been in my bag every single round. So yeah, it’s a bit of a relic, that one."

He also occasionally puts a TaylorMade Stealth seven-wood in the bag but as we mentioned this is part of an ever-changing setup, as Bland says here; "I’ve got a (Stealth) 7-wood, which I recently got. It’s just to give myself more options. I like to play with four wedges if I can, but I’ve got a 3-iron, as well. If I feel like it’s windy, maybe there’s a couple shots I need to hit 3-iron, because a 7-wood is not going to do it. Yeah, it’s just having options, really."

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Fairway Review

Irons

Callaway Apex Pro, Honma T-World Rose Proto

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moving on to the irons Bland uses two different models at the moment, the Callaway Apex Pro and Honma T-World Rose Proto. Bland said of the new setup;

"Yeah, I was using the Honma irons from 5-iron through wedge last year, or for the last 18 months. But I was using the Callaway 3- and 4-iron, then I put the 5-iron in and I’d had the other set made up. There were just a few times last year where if we played a bit of a hilly course, and I was hitting maybe a 6- or a 7-iron into an elevated green, I was just struggling a little bit. The flight was maybe a hair flat. I just wanted something, certainly through the 6- and 7-iron, that launched a little higher. I liked the Callaway Apex iron. Yeah, it’s a bit of a chunky blade, it still looks like a blade, but it’s a bit thicker. With the 8, 9 and wedge, I like them. I can control the flight a little bit better. So, with the blades, it’s kind of a bit of a mix and match. But that’s fine."

Interestingly he had to actually scratch out the word Rose on his Honma irons.

Read our full Callaway Apex Pro Irons Review

Wedges

TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Heading to the wedges Bland uses three TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe models with 50, 54 and 58 degrees of loft.

Read our full TaylorMade Hi-Toe Raw Wedge Review

Putter

Odyssey Tank Cruiser 7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is an Odyssey Tank Cruiser 7 and this mallet design has been part of his setup for a very long time now, and we believe he has shown no willingness to change or test anything new.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Finally Bland games a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball. Regarded as arguably the best golf ball in the sport, they feature a softer cast urethane elastomer cover and faster low spin casing layer for consistent flight and spin.

Read our full Titleist Pro V1 ball review

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (10.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana Kai’li 60 X shaft

Three-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 7 X shaft

Five-Wood: TaylorMade Burner SuperFast (18 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana 83 S shaft

Seven-Wood: TaylorMade Stealth (21 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Red 8 X shaft

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro (3-5, 7), Honma T-World Rose Proto (8-10)

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe (50-09, 54-10, 58-10)

Putter: Odyssey Tank Cruiser 7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1