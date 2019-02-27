Puma's new shoes were worn by Rickie Fowler during his Waste Management Phoenix Open victory

Puma Ignite Proadapt Shoes Launched

Puma Golf has launched its new Ignite Proadapt shoes, said to deliver golfers greater stability, traction and comfort.

The Ignite Proadapt shoe’s outsole provides traction via Dual-Durometer Tornado Cleats, with extra 'torsional stability' coming from a full length Proadapt TPU outsole.

The shoe features a stable, full-grain leather upper design.

Fowler debuted Proadapt earlier this season and wore them during his recent victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“During the footwear design and creation process, we work with our Tour team, utilising their feedback to deliver shoes that reflect the feel and performance desired by the best golfers in the world,” said Andrew Lawson, Footwear Product Line Manager at Puma Golf.

“Rickie was involved from the earliest stages of design, expressing his desire for an upper that provides a ton of support with premium styling. Better players will love these shoes as they offer comfort, maximum stability, ground traction and motion control through your golf swing.”

The Ignite Proadapt footwear comes with a one-year waterproof warranty and boasts a host of other features, including a Pro-Fit Insole - an ultra-soft, supportive PU insole said to provide excellent fit, performance and long-lasting comfort on the course.

There's also a Dual-layer, decoupled collar construction that utilises premium full-grain leather materials and a molded comfort collar to provide the comfort of a running shoe, but the look of a high-end leather shoe.

Ignite foam provides ideal energy return, responsive comfort, stable cushioning and superior step-in comfort eliminating typical new footwear “break-in period” while the premium TPU Outsole compound promises high performance, grip and abrasion resistance on all surfaces.

In addition to the core Proadapt collection, Puma Golf will introduce several limited edition Proadapt shoes throughout the year.

Keep an eye out for the first two at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship for those.

They will be available to buy from March 15, 2019.

