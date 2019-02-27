Puma Ignite Proadapt Shoes Launched
Puma's new shoes were worn by Rickie Fowler during his Waste Management Phoenix Open victory
By Elliott Heath published
Puma's new shoes were worn by Rickie Fowler during his Waste Management Phoenix Open victory
Puma Ignite Proadapt Shoes Launched
Puma Golf has launched its new Ignite Proadapt shoes, said to deliver golfers greater stability, traction and comfort.
The Ignite Proadapt shoe’s outsole provides traction via Dual-Durometer Tornado Cleats, with extra 'torsional stability' coming from a full length Proadapt TPU outsole.
The shoe features a stable, full-grain leather upper design.
Fowler debuted Proadapt earlier this season and wore them during his recent victory at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
“During the footwear design and creation process, we work with our Tour team, utilising their feedback to deliver shoes that reflect the feel and performance desired by the best golfers in the world,” said Andrew Lawson, Footwear Product Line Manager at Puma Golf.
RELATED: Best Golf Shoes
“Rickie was involved from the earliest stages of design, expressing his desire for an upper that provides a ton of support with premium styling. Better players will love these shoes as they offer comfort, maximum stability, ground traction and motion control through your golf swing.”
The Ignite Proadapt footwear comes with a one-year waterproof warranty and boasts a host of other features, including a Pro-Fit Insole - an ultra-soft, supportive PU insole said to provide excellent fit, performance and long-lasting comfort on the course.
There's also a Dual-layer, decoupled collar construction that utilises premium full-grain leather materials and a molded comfort collar to provide the comfort of a running shoe, but the look of a high-end leather shoe.
Ignite foam provides ideal energy return, responsive comfort, stable cushioning and superior step-in comfort eliminating typical new footwear “break-in period” while the premium TPU Outsole compound promises high performance, grip and abrasion resistance on all surfaces.
In addition to the core Proadapt collection, Puma Golf will introduce several limited edition Proadapt shoes throughout the year.
Keep an eye out for the first two at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship for those.
They will be available to buy from March 15, 2019.
Expand Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?
Rickie Fowler What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by…
Expand Best Golf Shoes
Need to upgrade your golf footwear? Make sure…
Expand Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?
Bryson DeChambeau What’s In The Bag?
We take a look inside the 'Golfing Scientist'…
For all the latest gear news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max
Irons: Mizuno MP5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Can I Take A Drop From A Bunker?
Well, to answer the question. Yes. You have four options available to you and each are governed under Rule 19 – Unplayable Ball. We’ll outline them for you here so you know what to do when the situation arises
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Best Electric Golf Trolleys
Read our guide to the best electric golf trolleys on the market this year
By Joel Tadman • Published