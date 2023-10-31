Puma Nordic DWR Golf Jacket Review
Zach Bougen tests Puma's Nordic jacket to see if it will help you out this winter!
This jacket is perfect for those colder windy days. It is comfy, easy to swing in and it performed well, with the main standout being its temperature control capabilities and the great storage options on offer.
-
+
Warm in cold conditions, especially in the wind
-
+
Comfortable to wear, even over other layers
-
+
Not restrictive
-
-
Not much waterproofing
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Puma are one of the biggest names in the game when it comes to apparel and, with this latest winter jacket they have released, they continue to shine. First things first, the Nordic jacket is a great performer in windier and colder weather, with the windCELL technology working its magic to protect me against the wind.
Not only is the performance excellent, but I think it looks great with a mixture of grey and black colorways. If that isn't for you though, there is also navy and grey available, which works really well with a range of apparel.
Fit-wise, it is very comfortable, even over multiple other layers, and it also has pull toggles at the waist to help make it fit snugger and ensure the wind doesn't have a way in.
Further signs of comfort are seen with Velcro adjustment on the sleeves, which helps ensure a further snug fit around the wrist and it also stops any wind getting up the sleeves. There is plenty of storage too, with three pockets to choose from. There are two on the waist and one on the chest to make sure you have room for everything and to keep your hands warm.
One thing that I noticed, and would have preferred, is a little more waterproofing. Although this isn’t meant to be a waterproof jacket, it didn't seem too water resistant either which, for what I think is a great jacket, is slightly annoying. Overall, in light rain it performs well, but anything too heavy and it does slightly struggle.
There is a lot to like about this jacket and it certainly does everything you would want. Personally, I think it is great for those who want a thinner jacket and not a midlayer, because you can wear this over a polo and be warm enough on a windy day. The only downside I found was the water-resistance was poor but, other than that, it does everything it claims to do, which is all you can ask for when it comes to a winter jacket.
Zach Bougen is a freelance golf writer who has only been golfing properly for the last 4 years. He played as a junior but decided to make football and cricket his sport of choice. Now he loves playing new golf courses and testing out new golf equipment. Zach plays off of a handicap of 6.2 and is on a journey to go from amateur golfer to teaching professional.
When Zach isn't out on the course or practising Zach enjoys writing golfing, gaming and fitness content and has previously written for Gear Nuke, The Gamer, and DualShockers. In his spare time, he can be found golfing, playing football or testing out new video games.
Zach's major inspiration in golf is Rory Mcilroy meaning he always tries to have the same kit as Rory when he can. When starting out in golf he had all Nike clubs before finally upgrading 3.5 years ago. He like most avid golfers has gone through a selection of different clubs, he has had a Taylormade Sim Max and a Cobra F9 driver before settling on his current one and has a mixture of putters that he swaps between.
Currently, in his golf bag, he has:
Driver: Taylormade Stealth (9 degrees)
3-Wood: Taylormade M6 (15 degrees)
2 Iron: Taylormade 2021 P790
Irons: Taylormade P7mc 4-PW
Wedges: Taylormade MG3 50 degree, Taylormade MG2 52 degree and Cleveland Zipcore 58 degree
Putter: Currently Evnroll ER5, also use the Scotty Cameron Newport 2 in black
Ball: Either the Taylormade TP5x or Titleist Pro V1x
