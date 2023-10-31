Puma Nordic DWR Golf Jacket Review

Puma are one of the biggest names in the game when it comes to apparel and, with this latest winter jacket they have released, they continue to shine. First things first, the Nordic jacket is a great performer in windier and colder weather, with the windCELL technology working its magic to protect me against the wind.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Not only is the performance excellent, but I think it looks great with a mixture of grey and black colorways. If that isn't for you though, there is also navy and grey available, which works really well with a range of apparel.

Fit-wise, it is very comfortable, even over multiple other layers, and it also has pull toggles at the waist to help make it fit snugger and ensure the wind doesn't have a way in.

Further signs of comfort are seen with Velcro adjustment on the sleeves, which helps ensure a further snug fit around the wrist and it also stops any wind getting up the sleeves. There is plenty of storage too, with three pockets to choose from. There are two on the waist and one on the chest to make sure you have room for everything and to keep your hands warm.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

One thing that I noticed, and would have preferred, is a little more waterproofing. Although this isn’t meant to be a waterproof jacket, it didn't seem too water resistant either which, for what I think is a great jacket, is slightly annoying. Overall, in light rain it performs well, but anything too heavy and it does slightly struggle.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

There is a lot to like about this jacket and it certainly does everything you would want. Personally, I think it is great for those who want a thinner jacket and not a midlayer, because you can wear this over a polo and be warm enough on a windy day. The only downside I found was the water-resistance was poor but, other than that, it does everything it claims to do, which is all you can ask for when it comes to a winter jacket.