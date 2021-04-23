The Puma Ignite Caged Crafted shoe is one of the products featured in our Editor’s Choice product list

Puma Ignite Caged Crafted Shoe

Puma continues to go from strength to strength with their latest footwear range and here, we discuss the new Ignite Caged Crafted model.

Blending comfort, style and performance, the Ignite Caged Crafted uses much of the same technology that has made Puma’s offering some of the best golf shoes on the market.

Puma Ignite Caged Crafted Shoes

Sophisticated Look

Taking inspiration from street style as well as other sports, Puma is always at the forefront of golfing fashion. Building off the success of the popular Ignite Caged family, the Crafted edition features a premium, full leather Pwrcage saddle that comes in various colours for a sophisticated and unique look.

The same leather is also used on the front of the shoe to round off the design in a nice, clean manner. While not providing anything tangible in pure performance terms, how a shoe looks can inspire confidence, and we were very impressed with the styling.

It’s also a shoe that can be worn in a number of different settings, both at and away from the golf club.

Performance packed

The renowned Puma comfort comes from the full-length Ignite foam cushioning for a soft but responsive underfoot feeling, which is enhanced by the Pwradapt technology sole that delivers three-dimensional traction which adapts to how a golfer moves when they walk or play a shot.

In addition, the layered Adaptive Fit System provides golfers with that ‘locked-in’ stability as well as 360-degree support around the ankle. You’ll struggle to find a more comfortable yet stable shoe on the market this year.

Thanks to the microfiber synthetic upper, which is both breathable and comes with a one-year waterproof warranty, your feet will also be kept dry and well ventilated in all types of weather.

Available in three stylish colour options, this lightweight and performance-packed shoe is not to be overlooked in 2021.

Puma Ignite Caged Crafted Shoes