The Puma Mattr Polo Shirt has been chosen for our Editor's Choice List in 2021.

Puma Mattr Polo Shirt

We all know how important it is for our confidence that we look good on the course, especially when we hole that putt to win the match.

Latest Innovations

Puma is a brand always at the forefront of golf fashion, seeking to push the game and its style forwards and to new different places it hasn’t gone before, whilst also incorporating the latest innovations. The new Mattr polo gives visual evidence of that.

Sitting alongside the successful Cloudspun polos, as you would expect with Puma, this new model has a design that differentiates itself to other shirts.

Stylish Design

It has a colour section on the lower half, a bolder dark stripe across the chest and a lighter colour at the top, all of which combines to create a modern and cutting edge stripe design which is available in a couple of different colours.

From peach to star sapphire designs, there is no doubt it will receive many an admiring glance on the fairways.

But the performance is not just aesthetic though, with the Mattr (Materials, Technology & Research) performance fabric designed for the highest level of comfort no matter the climate condition, and no matter the scenario whether that be on the golf course or off it.

It has a moisture-wicking, fast-drying fabric that has a breathable, stretchy and lightweight feel to it so you can play your best. It also has UPF 50+ protection to guard you against the sun’s harmful rays.

Puma also unveiled the Mattr Leucadia, which has an extremely stylish all-over pattern that elevates it to one that will make you stand out from the crowd. It too has the four-way stretch material that affords the wearer complete freedom of movement.

Looking and feeling good on the course will allow you to focus more confidently on your game and we think these polo shirts will certainly help you to do just that.

