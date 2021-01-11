The new Ping G425 range revealed today comprises more forgiving irons and metalwoods to help golfers of all levels hit longer, more accurate golf shots

Ping G425 Range Revealed

It has been in play across the world for months but now the new Ping G425 range of metalwoods and irons has today been officially unveiled in Europe.

Replacing the G410 line, the G425 range features drivers, fairways, hybrids, a crossover (utility iron) and game-improvement irons and has already seen success out on tour, most notably in the hands of European Number One Lee Westwood.

In the G425 driver series, the primary model is named Max as it elevates the moment of inertia (MOI) to Ping’s highest level in history.

To achieve the new performance levels in the G425 Max, Ping has implemented a new 26-gram tungsten movable weight called a CG Shifter, which is made possible by weight savings from advancements in the driver’s dragonfly crown design.

Ping G425 Drivers Review

The weight can be secured in one of three settings – neutral, draw or fade – to influence forgiveness and shot shape. The average MOI increase is 14 per cent across the three weight positions compared to the G410 Plus.

The LST model has a more pear-shaped head and measures 445cc to deliver spin reductions of approximately 200 rpm compared to the G410 LST and 500-700 rpm versus the G425 Max. It employs a 17-gram CG shifter in the same three settings to fit the launch conditions best suited to the golfer’s swing and desired ball flight.

For golfers who commonly miss their tee shots to the right, the 460cc SFT driver (10.5º loft only) features a fixed 23-gram tungsten back weight that shifts the CG closer to the heel to promote approximately 25 yards of extra right-to-left shot bend compared to the G425 Max model. A lighter swingweight (D1) also helps influence the ball flight correction.

To help contribute to increases in swing speed and ball speed, all three models feature turbulators for reduced aerodynamic drag and the T9S+ forged face to accelerate face flexing for more distance.

In the G425 fairway woods and hybrids, a Facewrap design comprises a thin, high-strength maraging steel face that extends into the crown and sole to provide increased flexing for faster ball speeds that result in greater distance and high launching shots.

To bring more consistent spin performance, the faces of the fairway woods and hybrids are engineered with a complex face curvature that modifies the roll profile, mainly low on the face where the loft decreases approximately 2.5º to normalise spin and increase ball speed for more distance.

A tungsten sole weight strategically positioned in each club increases the MOI in the stainless steel heads for added forgiveness. On the crown, a new 3-dot alignment feature provides golfers a visual cue to address the ball to best match their eye.

The new G425 crossover features a thinner face and updated internal geometry to deliver the ball speeds to hit high-flying shots that land softly and closer to the hole.

Forgiveness is supplied by the toe and hosel weights that expand the perimeter weighting to increase the MOI. It is further distinguished by its functional and resilient stealth hydropearl finish that helps repel moisture and improve performance from all conditions.

The G425 irons employ a more metalwood-style variable face thickness design. This greatly increases flexing for measurable ball speed gains that launch shots higher and farther with the stopping power to hold greens.

While shorter heel-to-toe than the G410 model, it boasts a 3 per cent higher MOI due to mass savings from the new face geometry that have been re-allocated to the toe and hosel weights, which expands the perimeter weighting and greatly tightens dispersion.

Ping G425 Irons Review

A multi-material cavity badge covers more of the face to dampen undesirable frequencies and ensure a pleasing feel and sound.

The G425 irons feature a water-repelling hydropearl chrome finish and are available in 4-LW in Standard, Power Spec and Retro Spec lofts.

All Ping G425 clubs will come with Arccos Caddie Smart Grips (Golf Pride Lite 360 Tour Velvet) as standard in one of four sizes. Golfers who purchase a set of six or more G425 irons in one transaction are entitled to eight free Arccos Screw-In sensors and a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie App ($99 after the 90-day free trial).

Golfers who purchase one or more G425 driver, fairway wood, hybrid, iron (up to five) or Crossover are eligible for 14 free Arccos Screw-In sensors and the 90-day app free trial for a $19.99 shipping and handling fee.

The Ping G425 range goes on sale as soon as golf clubs and pro shops reopen following the national lockdown with the following RRPs: driver £450, fairway £299, hybrid £249, crossover £225, irons £129 steel, £139 graphite per club.