We take a look at the equipment Lee Westwood currently uses

Lee Westwood What’s In the Bag?

The Englishman has been a Ping staffer for his entire career and currently has a full bag of the company’s products.

Interestingly, after a couple of weeks of switching between the Ping G410 and newer Ping G425 driver, it appears he has put the G425 LST model into play full-time now.

He also carries a Ping G425 Max 3-wood as well as a Ping G425 hybrid.

He occasionally carries around a driving iron which is a Ping G Crossover but this comes in and out of the setup regularly.

His irons are the Ping i210 model which he has from 4-iron through to the U-wedge.

Westwood carries a 60 degree Ping Glide Forged lob wedge as his only pure wedge.

Related: Who Is Lee Westwood’s Caddie

When we caught up with Westwood he said of his wedged:

“I have a U-wedge that goes 121 yards and sand wedge that goes 106, and I carry the new Glide lob wedge 60 degrees

“I have used this particular lob wedge for a long time with this particular sole, gives me a lot of variation around the greens and its great out of bunkers as well.

“Very rarely do I hit my lob wedge full out, occasionally I do and it goes around 91-92 yards.

His putter is the new Ping Sigma 2 Fetch which has the added feature of getting the ball out of the hole for you.

When discussing moving into newer models or keeping older ones, Lee went on;

“It depends what it is, with having been with Ping for so many years, generally they bring along a club and it fits me immediately I don’t need to do much tinkering around.

I do change but I try not to change too often, I like the clubs to stay the same, and then I know if I’m hitting them bad, its me.”

Lee Westwood What’s In The Bag?

*Note – this comes in and out of the bag

Driver: Ping G425 LST, (10.5 degrees at 8.75 flat) with Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Orange 60 TX shaft

3 wood: Ping G425 Max, (14.5 degrees) with Aldila NV 2KXV Green shaft

Hybrid: Ping G425, (19 degrees at 19.7) with Aldila Tour Green Hybrid 85 X (40.5 inches) shaft

*Utility iron: Ping G Crossover with Ping JZ Stiff shaft

Irons: Ping i210 (4-UW), with Ping JZ Stiff shafts

Lob Wedge: Ping Glide Forged, 60 degrees, with Ping JZ Stiff shaft

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Fetch

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Glove: Titleist