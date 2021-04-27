Team Europe will wear Ping apparel for the first time in the event's history

Ping Announced As Apparel Supplier For European Solheim Cup Team

Continuing with its unwavering support of women’s golf, Ping Apparel has been announced as the official supplier for the European Solheim Cup team at the next two editions of the tournament in 2021 and 2023.

For the first time in the iconic event’s history, the best female golfers in Europe will wear Ping as they descend upon the Inverness Club in Toledo for the 2021 staging, looking to defend the trophy they won in such spectacular fashion at Gleneagles in 2019.

Captain that day, Catriona Matthew, who will lead the team again this year, has played Ping clubs since 2016 and believes there is no better brand to help Europe record just their second victory on away soil.

She said: “I have been playing Ping clubs for five years and I will be wearing their apparel this season for the first time, so when I was looking at team uniforms, I could not think of a better brand to help us look good, feel great and perform to our very best.

“Ping are fantastic supporters of the women’s game and the Solheim Cup and I have thoroughly enjoyed working together with them on the new designs.”

Indeed, Ping’s links to the biennial contest are undeniable, with the company’s founders, Karsten and Louise Solheim, playing a pivotal role in the tournament’s conception.

Ping is one of three global partners of the event and also supports the Junior Solheim Cup, becoming the official clothing supplier of Team Europe in 2015.

Discussing the upcoming partnership, Ping Europe Managing Director, Lisa Lovatt, said: “We are delighted to join forces with Team Europe as the Official Apparel Supplier and this partnership exemplifies our unwavering commitment to supporting the women’s game.

“Style and technology go hand-in-hand in Ping Apparel, which is designed and engineered to inspire golfers to both look and play their best, providing the comfort and protection to play through the seasons.

“We look forward to seeing the designs being brought to life when Team Europe tee it up later this year and wish them the best of luck in their quest to retain the trophy that they won in such thrilling style at Gleneagles in 2019.”

Captain Matthew has already been hard at work, collaborating with the new clothing partner to design the outfits for this year’s tournament days.

Paying homage to the host venue, inspiration has been taken from flowers native to Ohio, while recognisable European themes will also feature.

And as for the all important Sunday singles, the Scot has kept it traditional, opting for the blue, white and gold colour combination that is synonymous with Team Europe.

The 2021 Solheim Cup takes place at Inverness Club, Toledo from September 4-6, 2021.