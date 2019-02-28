New Styles Added To Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Shoe Range - Three new colours and updated lacing system enhances the popular spikeless shoe range

New Styles Added To Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 Shoe Range

Ecco Golf has unveiled several new additions to its spikeless Biom Hybrid 3 shoe family, with the Gore-Tex waterproof design now available in a variety of colour combinations for Spring/Summer 2019.

The three new colours of Dark Shadow, White and Olympian Blue bring the total available up to 11.

They also feature new Derby Cut laces, offering a sleeker aesthetic that hides more of the lace loops and gives the shoes a cleaner look.

All the Biom Hybrid 3 shoes feature the Tri-Fi-Grip outsole, which ensures multi-purpose zonal performance through three segments; one for stability, another for durability and a third for rotational support.

The zonal structure is a product of intensive research and data analysis in the ECCO GOLF Lab. Each is formed from ultra-durable T.PU, meaning the shoes can be worn on and off course without affecting performance.

Lead Designer Andrzej Bikowski looked for new ways to adapt the shoe to provide a fresh and eye-catching visual.

“Building on the success of the Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 model we wanted to evolve the story by subtly adapting the appearance of the shoe and introducing some contemporary new designs.

“The addition of these new styles will help to provide depth to the range and we envisage continued success for this shoe in 2019.”

Additional features of Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 include an Ecco Racer Yak leather upper with supreme breathability and durability. As well as 100 per cent Gore-Tex waterproof protection, golfers have the option of a BOA closure system for optimum fit.

Ecco Freedom Fit mixes a snug heel setting with a roomier forefoot area that allows toes to move naturally. A removable Ortholite inlay sole offers long-term cushioning, enhanced breathability, moisture management and the option of extra width.

Fluidform technology bonds the upper and outsole unit, creating a durable, supple and integral bond between the sole and its leather upper without the use of glue or stitching. Benefits include flexibility, durability and a lightweight construction.

The Ecco Biom Hybrid 3 shoe has an RRP of £190, Boa lacing option RRP is £205.