The new Ecco Biom H4 shoe revealed today promises enhanced grip and stability in a more athletic-looking style

Ecco Biom H4 Shoe Revealed

Danish brand Ecco Golf has unveiled the next generation of the hybrid performance with the introduction of the all-new Biom H4 shoe.

It has been over three years since the launch of the Biom Hybrid 3 shoe, undoubtedly one of Ecco’s best golf shoes, and the Biom H4 provides a more sporty, athletic look aimed at the young and young-at-heart golfer but with performance remaining front and centre.

The Ecco Biom H4 is crafted on the new Biom 2.0 last, which offers a modern, updated look and a more rounded toe shape versus the popular S-Three shoe. Based on scans of over 1,000 golfers’ feet, it enables the foot to move naturally, close to the ground, and forms like a second skin around the foot.

The upper is crafted from embossed leather made in Ecco’s own tanneries for a premium, textured feel and features the Gore-Tex membrane for breathable, waterproof protection.

The new MTN Grip outsole includes three sections to provide the ideal blend of traction, stability, and rotational support as well as ground penetration and green friendliness.

Additionally, Ecco’s Fluidform Technology, a ‘state change’ process that uses specialised fluid materials to form around an anatomical last, ensures a finely-tuned balance of cushioning and rebound to deliver dynamic comfort.

Wrapping around the foot from the outsole to the midsole, the X-Tensa Invisible TPU element on the side of Biom H4 enhances stability by connecting the sole unit to the lacing system but still allowing the toes to move freely.

It also adds to the contemporary, premium design – with colour pops helping to create a vibrant aesthetic in certain styles.

A mesh-style collar provides comfort around the ankle for golfers that choose to play either with ankle socks or no socks at all.

A removable, washable Ortholite foam inlay sole provides long-term cushioning and superior breathability, plus the option of extra width when removed.

The new design comes in four colours for men (Black, White, Silver Grey and White/Concrete) and women (White, Limestone, Hibiscus and White/Silver Grey).

The Ecco Biom H4 shoe will go on sale in early March with an RRP of £160.