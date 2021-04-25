The Ecco Biom H4 shoe is one of the products featured on our Editor’s Choice list for 2021

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoe

More than three years after the previous iteration, Ecco has released the Biom H4 and it’s packed with updates, making it one of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market.

Straight away, the sportier and more athletic design is clear to see. This is thanks, in part, to the new Biom 2.0 last upon which the shoe is built that gives the toe section a more rounded look. It’s undoubtedly one of, if not the best-looking shoe the Danish brand has ever produced.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes

State-of-the-art Outsole

Not only does it look better, but equipped with Ecco’s new MTN Grip outsole, it also performs better.

Through three different zones, the new outsole delivers stability, durability and rotational support. Also featuring its signature Fluidform technology, we found the traction on offer was ample, as was the support provided by way of the eye-catching midsole inserts on either side.

These striking elements connect the sole of the shoe to the lacing system, giving a snug fit that feels like it has been tailored to your feet. While this provided an abundance of stability, it also encouraged more efficient movement and power generation from the ground up.

Premium Touches

As has come to be expected from Ecco, there is no shortage of quality on offer. The waterproof upper is made using Ecco’s micro-perforated and durable leather, meaning our feet were protected from outside water, while internal moisture was still able to escape.

The removeable, washable Ortholite foam inlay delivered excellent underfoot cushioning, making this an extremely well-rounded product.

Additionally, the lightweight nature of the Biom H4, coupled with the contemporary and understated design, means this shoe is more than suitable for wearing away from the course as well. This is something we hope to make more use of when the lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

Admittedly, it comes in at a premium price point, but justifiably so in our opinion. Made from the finest materials, and packed with performance, this could be your go-to golf shoe for seasons to come.

Ecco Biom H4 Golf Shoes