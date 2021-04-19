We take a look inside the bag of American golfer John Catlin.

John Catlin What’s In The Bag?

John Catlin may have been born in the United States and played collegiate golf for the University of New Mexico, but he is one of the rare Americans to play most of his golf away from the PGA Tour.

Over the past few years he has been playing on several different Tours like the Asian Development Tour, All Thailand Golf Tour, Asian Tour and also the European Tour.

So far he has had ten professional wins with the two biggest coming in 2020 at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters hosted at Valderrama, and the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. Just seven months later he also got back into the winners circle with a playoff victory at the Austrian Open over Maximilian Kieffer.

So what does the American put into his golf bag each week? Well he has a mix and match club setup at the moment with several different brands represented. He does appear to have some kind of contract with Srixon though according to his website.

Driver: Ping G425 LST, Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana ZF shaft

Three-wood: TaylorMade SIM

Utility: Srixon Z-U85 (3, 4)

Irons: Srixon Z-Forged (5-9)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX-4 ZipCore (46, 52, 58, 62 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey O-Works Black #1

Ball: Srixon Z-Star

Shoes: Nike