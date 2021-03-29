We take a look inside the bag of American Joel Dahmen.

Joel Dahmen What’s In The Bag?

American Joel Dahmen got his first win on the PGA Tour at the Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship and has shown the ability to consistently produce high-level golf over a number of years now.

He makes a lot of cuts and his best finish in a Major to date is a tied-10th finish at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park.

So what does he put into his equipment setup out on Tour? Below we take a look.

At the moment the majority of Dahmen’s clubs are from a couple of different brands, starting with a Ping G425 LST driver with 10.5 degrees of loft.

He then uses a Ping G425 Max three-wood and rather than carry a five-wood he then uses a Ping Anser hybrid which has been part of his setup for a very long time. In fact on his website he calls the club ‘my baby’.

From there he uses a set of PXG Gen2 0311T irons and they go from four-iron down to pitching wedge. All of them are fitted with Dynamic Gold X100 shafts.

Speaking of wedges he carries three PXG 0311T Sugar Daddy wedges with 50, 56 and 60 degrees of loft.

His putter situation has recently changed. He was using a PXG Bat Attack model for a while and then was spotted with an Odyssey Stroke Lab Ten putter at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. However, he currently has a Scotty Cameron Roundback prototype in the bag.

Finally he uses a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees) with Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60 shaft

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (14.5 degrees)

Hybrid: Ping Anser (20 degrees) with Ping Anser TFC 800D shaft

Irons: PXG 0311T Gen2 (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy (50, 56, 60) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Putter: Scotty Cameron Roundback Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1