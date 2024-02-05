TravisMathew Coastal Cloud Hoodie Review
Could the TravisMathew Coastal Cloud Hoodie be the most versatile piece of golf apparel on the market? Sam De’Ath finds out
The TravisMathew Coastal Cloud hoodie is ridiculously soft and has the versatility to be worn anywhere. The subtle design and logo means even the golfing purists won’t have a problem with this hoodie being on the fairways. While it’s certainly one of the more expensive golf hoodies, the quality and comfort will have you wanting to wear it everyday.
-
+
FiberSoft fabric provides extreme comfort
-
+
Subtle detailing for premium look
-
+
Fitted look without feeling restrictive
-
-
Looks could be improved by removing drawstrings
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf fashion is something that has drastically changed over the past couple of years thanks to the influx of younger people taking up the game and speaking out for more comfort and casual style on the golf course. While I’m someone who loves a classic sweater, polo and trousers combination, I can get behind a few of the changes we have allowed when it comes to apparel, such as the introduction of the hoodie. Since Tyrrell Hatton rocked up to the BMW PGA Championship in a hoodie a few years back, the best golf hoodies have been introduced into many golfers wardrobes. If you're a hoodie wearer on the course, the new TravisMathew Coastal Cloud hoodie is certainly one you’re going to want to add to your collection.
While I believe feeling good about yourself and looking the part on the course is important, comfort is right up there as a necessity and the TravisMathew Coastal Cloud hoodie offers bundles of it. The brand has created what they call FiberSoft fabric - a combination of cotton and spandex, to create what honestly may be the softest fabric I have ever had the pleasure of wearing. The super soft material is enough to keep you warm on days with a slight breeze so you don’t have to layer up with an extra jacket, but is also extremely breathable, meaning you don’t feel overly hot or sweaty while walking the fairways.
The look of the Coastal Cloud hoodie is clean and premium, with a subtle TravisMathew logo in small print across the chest and kangaroo pocket across the front. While I personally would rather have this hoodie without the kangaroo pocket, it did come in handy keeping my hands warm on cooler days, I just think it could look even more clean without it. The same applies for the drawstrings. While I love the look and comfort of the hoodie, I wouldn’t personally put the hood up on the course and so the drawstrings are somewhat irrelevant. This is me being particularly picky though as they don’t really interfere while swinging, again, I just think the look would be even more clean without them.
Thanks to the clean looks and subtle branding of the TravisMathew Cloud hoodie, it has to be one of the most versatile pieces of golf apparel on the market. This hoodie is smart enough to look great on the course with one of the best golf polo’s and pair of trousers or golf shorts, but equally looks casual enough to wear out to dinner or for a few beers at the bar after a round. The fit is fairly tight across the chest and shoulders without feeling restricting and proceeds to get gradually getting looser around the stomach.
The Coastal Cloud hoodie is available in 5 colorways and retails at $159/£119. While this price-tag is fairly punchy for a hoodie, I feel the quality of material and versatility is worth the purchase.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers and as Staff Writer, he tests and reviews equipment throughout the bag. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam is a member of North Hants Golf Club in Fleet, Hampshire, where he won the club championship 3 times in succession from 2015-2017. His golfing highlight to date is shooting a round of 10-under 60 at his home club, narrowly missing a wedge shot for a magical 59.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2, 9°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus, 15°
Hybrid: Ping G430 19°
Irons: Titleist T-100 4 iron, Titleist 620MB, 5-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54°, 62°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Select GoLo
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x 2021
-
Why It's Time For The World Rankings And Majors To Recognise LIV Golf
Niemann's Mayakoba win highlights how the world rankings and four men's Majors are edging closer to the point where they need to offer LIV an olive branch
By Elliott Heath Published
-
'I Chose My Legacy Over LIV' - Wyndham Clark Confirms Recent LIV Golf Talks And Commits To The PGA Tour 'At Least For This Season'
The 2023 US Open champion outlined his reasons for staying on the PGA Tour - thanking Tiger Woods and the other board members for their work in shaping the future of the circuit
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
‘Asterisk Majors’ - LIV Golf Commentator Says ‘Political Stronghold Over The World Rankings’ Must Come To An End If Best Fields Are To Compete Once Again
The LIV Golf analyst was discussing Joaquin Niemann's current absence from three of the four men's Major championships following the Chilean's win at LIV Golf Mayakoba
By Jonny Leighfield Published