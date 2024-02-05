TravisMathew Coastal Cloud Hoodie Review

Golf fashion is something that has drastically changed over the past couple of years thanks to the influx of younger people taking up the game and speaking out for more comfort and casual style on the golf course. While I’m someone who loves a classic sweater, polo and trousers combination, I can get behind a few of the changes we have allowed when it comes to apparel, such as the introduction of the hoodie. Since Tyrrell Hatton rocked up to the BMW PGA Championship in a hoodie a few years back, the best golf hoodies have been introduced into many golfers wardrobes. If you're a hoodie wearer on the course, the new TravisMathew Coastal Cloud hoodie is certainly one you’re going to want to add to your collection.

TravisMathew Coastal Cloud Hoodie (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

While I believe feeling good about yourself and looking the part on the course is important, comfort is right up there as a necessity and the TravisMathew Coastal Cloud hoodie offers bundles of it. The brand has created what they call FiberSoft fabric - a combination of cotton and spandex, to create what honestly may be the softest fabric I have ever had the pleasure of wearing. The super soft material is enough to keep you warm on days with a slight breeze so you don’t have to layer up with an extra jacket, but is also extremely breathable, meaning you don’t feel overly hot or sweaty while walking the fairways.

The look of the Coastal Cloud hoodie is clean and premium, with a subtle TravisMathew logo in small print across the chest and kangaroo pocket across the front. While I personally would rather have this hoodie without the kangaroo pocket, it did come in handy keeping my hands warm on cooler days, I just think it could look even more clean without it. The same applies for the drawstrings. While I love the look and comfort of the hoodie, I wouldn’t personally put the hood up on the course and so the drawstrings are somewhat irrelevant. This is me being particularly picky though as they don’t really interfere while swinging, again, I just think the look would be even more clean without them.

TravisMathew Coastal Cloud Hoodie (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Thanks to the clean looks and subtle branding of the TravisMathew Cloud hoodie, it has to be one of the most versatile pieces of golf apparel on the market. This hoodie is smart enough to look great on the course with one of the best golf polo’s and pair of trousers or golf shorts, but equally looks casual enough to wear out to dinner or for a few beers at the bar after a round. The fit is fairly tight across the chest and shoulders without feeling restricting and proceeds to get gradually getting looser around the stomach.

The Coastal Cloud hoodie is available in 5 colorways and retails at $159/£119. While this price-tag is fairly punchy for a hoodie, I feel the quality of material and versatility is worth the purchase.