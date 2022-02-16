Harry Higgs What's In The Bag?

American professional golfer Harry Higgs may be yet to win on the PGA Tour but he has quite the social media following and he is one of the most popular players out on Tour at the moment. But what does he put into his bag each week? Below we have taken a look.

Driver

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Higgs is a TaylorMade staff player and plays a full bag of equipment. He starts with a TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver which has eight degrees of loft and a Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 TX shaft. This is a driver that has found its way into the bags of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and many other top professionals, and it caused quite the stir when it first came out thanks to the new carbon fibre technology, and red face. The Stealth Plus is the model designed for the consistent ball-strikers and in our testing it produced one of the fastest ball speeds we have ever had during a club testing session.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Driver review

Fairway

TaylorMade Stealth Plus

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Higgs also decides to carry a Stealth Plus fairway wood with 13.5 degrees of loft. You won’t find a bright red carbon face but you will find a striking club built around all the tour proven technology that has made TaylorMade one of the best fairway woods to own in golf. It looks fantastic and provided you get a good custom fitting, the club will give excellent performance as well.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood review

Hybrid

TaylorMade Stealth

(Image credit: Matthew Moore)

Instead of a Stealth Plus hybrid, Higgs then opts for a regular Stealth Rescue design although he has also shown a liking for the older SIM2 Rescue as well. We believe his Stealth model has around 19 degrees of loft.

Read our full TaylorMade Stealth Rescue review

Irons

TaylorMade P770

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Higgs then uses a set of TaylorMade P770 irons which are quite rare to be used throughout the set. His set runs from four-iron down to pitching wedge whereas most players who use the P770 only seem to carry the model in the longer irons. Higgs has spoken about why he does this before and it's all about ensuring quality of strike.

“I really don’t pay attention to what’s in other people’s bags to be quite honest with you, but there are [scratch players] that are so obsessed with having blade irons,” Higgs told the Fully Equipped podcast. “And they might be a great swinger of the club and skilled enough to use them, but if I’m over here using – I jokingly call them game improvement irons – why wouldn’t you? Usually that scratch player is like, ‘Oh I’ve hit blades forever.’ And it’s like a macho thing, right? ‘I’m the guy that hits blades at our club.’ It’s like, well, you might literally shoot lower scores if you don’t swing those irons. I’m pretty sure that the endgame of all this is to shoot the lowest score possible, right? So it may be, look, it might not work for everybody, but I think most people could…actually, if a PGA Tour pro is worried about his mishits and where they go, and how far they go, then everybody should be. So yes, it’s worth taking a look at maybe hitting something that’s a little bit easier to hit, and has a bit bigger sweetspot, and maybe is more forgiving. Because I can guarantee you we all hit bad shots, plenty throughout a day. Even days where we shoot six, seven, eight under, we’ve hit some bad shots.”

Wedges

TaylorMade Milled Grind 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shifting to the wedges Higgs carries three and they are all TaylorMade Milled Grind 3's. They have 52, 56 and 60 degrees of loft which is a fairly common setup out on Tour. A stunning look wedge, the kind of muscleback design suggests there isn't that much going on in the head but this would be false. Look closer and you’ll see the micro ribs in between the grooves after you’ve peeled the face-protecting sticker off, which then allows the face to rust over time.

Read our full TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 Wedge Review

Putter

TaylorMade Spider Tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

His final club in the bag is a centre-shafted TaylorMade Spider Tour with a navy finish. He has used this design for a while now and during that period hasn't shown any real willingness to move away from it.

Ball

TaylorMade TP5x

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Higgs, like many other top players, uses the TaylorMade TP5x golf ball. It remains the firmer of the two models, and is faster, longer and higher-launching in the right hands. But a new, slightly softer, cast urethane cover helps it grip wedge grooves better for increased spin and a lower launch around the greens.

Read our full TaylorMade TP5x ball review

Shoes

adidas Tour360 22

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally Higgs wears the adidas Tour360 22 golf shoes at the moment. Released at the beginning of 2022, they got five stars from us because it is a triumph in comfort, style and stability. A golf shoe that can be worn all day and all-year round, it provides grip and control when you're swinging and comfort in between shots.

Read our full adidas Tour360 22 Shoe review

Full Specs

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black RDX 60 TX shaft

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (13.5 degrees) with Project X HZRDUS Black Smoke RDX 70 TX shaft

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth (19 degrees) with a Project X HZRDUS Black Smoke RDX 105 6.5 X

Irons (4-PW): TaylorMade P770 all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: TaylorMade Milled Grind 3 (52.9SB, 56.12SB, 60.10SB) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold TI S400 shafts

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour (centre-shaft)

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x

Shoes: adidas Tour360 22