Historically the Italian has played Nike clubs and despite not having an equipment contract, he pretty much had TaylorMade sticks throughout his bag in 2018. It would have been easy to assume that he would continue that set up however he shocked many at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions arriving with Callaway clubs in the bag.

Since then Molinari has signed a multi-year deal that will see the Italian put Callaway woods, irons, wedges and ball in play along with an Odyssey putter.

One of the strongest parts of his game is his straight driving and he will look to continue that whilst using the Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver.

The younger Molinari brother has used TaylorMade M3 and M4 fairway woods in the past but has now put a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond model in the bag.

Regarding utilities and hybrids, Molinari has put the Callaway X Forged utility iron in occasionally but he has also shown a liking to the Callaway Apex Hybrid.

Right now he has the hybrid in his setup and it has 18 degrees of loft.

Molinari is incredibly consistent at finding the dance floor with his irons.

Previously a TaylorMade P750 player, the Italian now has a set of Callaway Apex TCB's. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Francesco has also gone with three wedges at 50°, 56° and 60° for this season, all of which are Callaway Jaws MD5's.

He has also made changes in the putting department. Previously he had a DASS BBZero putter in the bag but he now carries a Odyssey Toulon Madison putter with a Stroke Lab shaft.

He also has used a Titleist Pro V1 x ball throughout his career but uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X now.

Francesco Molinari What's In The Bag?

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (14 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

Utility: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue Hybrid 90 TX

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5, 50°, 56° and 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (50 and 56), Nippon N.S. Pro prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Madison Stroke Lab

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X "diamond" prototype

Apparel: Nike

Shoes: Nike

