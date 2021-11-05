Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the gear Francesco Molinari uses on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett
Francesco Molinari What's In The Bag?
Historically the Italian has played Nike clubs and despite not having an equipment contract, he pretty much had TaylorMade sticks throughout his bag in 2018. It would have been easy to assume that he would continue that set up however he shocked many at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions arriving with Callaway clubs in the bag.
Since then Molinari has signed a multi-year deal that will see the Italian put Callaway woods, irons, wedges and ball in play along with an Odyssey putter.
One of the strongest parts of his game is his straight driving and he will look to continue that whilst using the Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver.
The younger Molinari brother has used TaylorMade M3 and M4 fairway woods in the past but has now put a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond model in the bag.
Regarding utilities and hybrids, Molinari has put the Callaway X Forged utility iron in occasionally but he has also shown a liking to the Callaway Apex Hybrid.
Right now he has the hybrid in his setup and it has 18 degrees of loft.
Molinari is incredibly consistent at finding the dance floor with his irons.
Previously a TaylorMade P750 player, the Italian now has a set of Callaway Apex TCB's. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.
Francesco has also gone with three wedges at 50°, 56° and 60° for this season, all of which are Callaway Jaws MD5's.
He has also made changes in the putting department. Previously he had a DASS BBZero putter in the bag but he now carries a Odyssey Toulon Madison putter with a Stroke Lab shaft.
He also has used a Titleist Pro V1 x ball throughout his career but uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X now.
Francesco Molinari What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (14 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft
Utility: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue Hybrid 90 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5, 50°, 56° and 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (50 and 56), Nippon N.S. Pro prototype (60 degrees)
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Madison Stroke Lab
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X "diamond" prototype
Apparel: Nike
Shoes: Nike
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
Best Golf Brands
We run through a selection of the best golf hardware brands out there
By Fergus Bisset •
-
Les Bordes New Course - Gil Hanse’s Layout Set To Be One Of World’s Best
Gil Hanse’s first continental European design only adds to the allure and charms of the Les Bordes estate
By Alex Narey •
-
Hideki Matsuyama What's In The Bag?
We take a look at the equipment used by Hideki Matsuyama
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in the bag
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag?
Matt Fitzpatrick is a free agent in terms of golf equipment, what gear does he use?
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Danny Willett What's In The Bag?
Danny Willett uses a full bag of Callaway clubs
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Sam Burns What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of young American Sam Burns.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Paul Casey What’s In The Bag?
Take a look at the clubs Casey uses on Tour.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Scottie Scheffler What's In The Bag?
A player that has risen up the rankings fast, here we look inside the bag of Scottie Scheffler.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Bernd Wiesberger What's In The Bag?
Take a look at the equipment used by seven-time European Tour winner Bernd Wiesberger
By Sam Tremlett •