Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag?

We take a look at the gear Francesco Molinari uses on Tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Sam Tremlett

By

Historically the Italian has played Nike clubs and despite not having an equipment contract, he pretty much had TaylorMade sticks throughout his bag in 2018. It would have been easy to assume that he would continue that set up however he shocked many at the 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions arriving with Callaway clubs in the bag. 

Since then Molinari has signed a multi-year deal that will see the Italian put Callaway woods, irons, wedges and ball in play along with an Odyssey putter.

One of the strongest parts of his game is his straight driving and he will look to continue that whilst using the Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Driver.

The younger Molinari brother has used TaylorMade M3 and M4 fairway woods in the past but has now put a Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond model in the bag.

Regarding utilities and hybrids, Molinari has put the Callaway X Forged utility iron in occasionally but he has also shown a liking to the Callaway Apex Hybrid.

Right now he has the hybrid in his setup and it has 18 degrees of loft.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Molinari is incredibly consistent at finding the dance floor with his irons. 

Previously a TaylorMade P750 player, the Italian now has a set of Callaway Apex TCB's. They go from four-iron down to pitching wedge.

Francesco has also gone with three wedges at 50°, 56° and 60° for this season, all of which are Callaway Jaws MD5's.

He has also made changes in the putting department. Previously he had a DASS BBZero putter in the bag but he now carries a Odyssey Toulon Madison putter with a Stroke Lab shaft.

He also has used a Titleist Pro V1 x ball throughout his career but uses a Callaway Chrome Soft X now.

Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X shaft

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (14 degrees) with Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X shaft

Utility: Callaway Apex, 18 degrees, Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro Blue Hybrid 90 TX

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW) all with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5, 50°, 56° and 60°, True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (50 and 56), Nippon N.S. Pro prototype (60 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Design Madison Stroke Lab

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X "diamond" prototype

Apparel: Nike

Shoes: Nike

Sam Tremlett
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.

A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear and equipment content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well. 

Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five. 

Sam is currently playing: Driver: Titleist TS3 Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 Fairway Wood: Nike Covert Tour 2.0 Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2 Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚ Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6



