FootJoy 2021 Spikeless Golf Shoe Range Revealed

FootJoy has revealed its 2021 lineup of spikeless footwear with a reimagined Flex franchise headlining the extensive range.

The Flex, Flex XP and Flex Coastal shoes boast all-new design features, including enhanced support via new mesh ribbing, a soft and supportive EVA midsole and breathability for use in the spring and summer months.

The Flex franchise has been a popular choice of spikeless golf shoes since its launch, with over 1 million pairs of the Flex range shoes being sold worldwide.

In addition to the Flex, the Pro SL and SuperLite XP welcome new colourways, whilst the introduction of the Sport Retro, Stratos, Pro SL and Flex franchises bolster the women’s offerings to create a spikeless range like no other for golfers this summer.

The similarly vast women’s range of shoes on offer for 2021 sees the returning Pro SL headlining the range and the classic Sport Retro being added.

Starting with the FootJoy Flex XP (above, RRP £109.99), the a sporty-styled shoe comes with FootJoy’s proprietary Versa-Trax sole to provide golfers with greater support through the swing.

The Flex XP also offers a soft and supportive EVA midsole, excellent breathability and waterproof reliability.

The new-look FootJoy Flex (RRP £89.99) comes with all the same technology and benefits on the FootJoy XP, but with a slightly more casual look.

The Pro SL (RRP £149.99) has been given an all-new grey and white colourway for 2021 and comes with all of the great technology and comfort that has made its one of FootJoy’s most popular shoes.

The Pro SL’s Infinity Outsole provides traction that is Tour-proven in all weather conditions and is complimented by a proprietary FTF midsole to deliver lightweight cushioning and the best possible performance from a spikeless shoe.

The FootJoy SuperLites XP (RRP £99.99) will remain a popular choice for golfers this summer with newly added navy, white and red colourway supporting the comfortable, durable and waterproof spikeless shoe.

New to FootJoy’s lineup, the Stratos (RRP £159.99) delivers comfort and total traction coverage through the shoe’s all-new StratoFoam proprietary cushioning system and the new Versa Trax+ Outsole.

The premium leather upper of the FootJoy Stratos also delivers a sophisticated style and waterproof protection.

The FootJoy Flint spikeless shoe (RRP £159.99) offers golfers a classically styled golf shoe inspired by Perley Flint who designed FootJoy’s first ever shoe in the 1920s.

Classically styled – and part of Footjoy’s Premiere Series – the Flint still offers plenty of modern technology with enhanced traction on all surfaces with plenty of underfoot comfort and on course performance.

Finally in the men’s range of spikeless shoes is the FootJoy Contour Casual (RRP £99.99).

Complementing its spiked counterpart, the Contour Casual offers comfort on the course with relaxed styling and soft uppers to deliver and casual look.

There is also an extensive range of women’s spikeless shoes are part of FootJoy’s 2021 range.

It is a range that has gone from strength to strength over this year and for 2021 features the Flex (£79.99); Flex XP (£109.99); Flex Coastal (£79.99); Stratos (£159.99) and Pro SL (£124.99).

Also added for 2021 in the women’s range are the FootJoy Sport Retro (£114.99) which is exclusively available through FootJoy’s website.