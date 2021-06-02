FootJoy has added the Pro SL Carbon Boa to its very popular range of spikeless shoes.

FootJoy Release New Pro SL Carbon BOA Shoe

FootJoy has released a new addition to the popular Pro SL family in the shape of the Pro SL Carbon BOA.

Today’s announcement comes off the back of FootJoy announcing its full 2021 spikeless range earlier this year, with the standard, laced Pro SL and Pro SL Carbon spearheading the range.

FootJoy has added the BOA system to the Pro SL, which promises to further elevate its comfort and performance to add another impressive model to the Pro SL range.

This is the second pair of shoes launched by FootJoy this year to feature a BOA lace system.

FootJoy launched the HyperFlex BOA at the beginning of the year with a BOA Wrapid fit system

This new lacing system has proven popular with golfers, who are increasingly surprised at the genuine difference in fit and performance that the non-laced, dialled mechanism provides.

Related: Best Spikeless Golf Shoes

Since launching in 2019, the laced version of the Pro SL Carbon has provided golfers with a carbon fibre insert within the midsole of the shoe to offer exceptional stability and motion control.

The carbon fibre inlay in the Pro SL Carbon flexes and elastically snaps back to its moulded position to recover energy expended when walking between shots and reduce foot and leg fatigue at the end of the round.

Related: FootJoy Pro SL Carbon Review

The combination of BOA and the carbon fibre inlay featured in the all-new Pro SL Carbon BOA presents a highly advanced and welcomed footwear option for golfers looking for a step up in spikeless shoe performance.

The Pro SL Carbon BOA shoes are available from today (June 2nd) with a RRP of £169.99.