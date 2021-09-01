FootJoy Launches New HydroSeries Outerwear Range 

The new outerwear range from FootJoy has been unveiled and it's FJ's most complete yet

FootJoy has unveiled its comprehensive new HydroSeries outerwear range for 2021.

Winter is coming, so as we reluctantly wave goodbye to summer, golfers with a glutton for punishment will turn attention to the off-season wardrobe and its suitability in coping with the accompanying demands.

Featuring DryJoys Waterproof Technology built to withstand even the harshest conditions, FootJoy’s latest line offers something for everyone, whether you prefer an ultra-lightweight jacket or one that comes with all the bells and whistles for maximum performance.

If you’re in the latter camp then look no further than the all-new HydroTour (RRP £225).

FJ’s proprietary DrySeal Technology, as well as the innovative double collar system which keeps rain out via a cinch cord on the inner layer and clever drainage holes on the outer layer, makes this 2021’s ultimate storm-beater.

And not only does the HydroTour protect, but it also stretches, allowing for plenty of unrestricted movement for the fast swingers out there. The multi-directional fabric affords golfers a luxury feel, which is complemented by the three-panel construction and fewer seams.

Coming in two colourways – black with charcoal and lime, and navy with black and bright red – we’ll be surprised if this isn’t an immediate hit with golfers.

Next in the men’s line-up is, as the name suggests, the supremely lightweight HydroLite jacket. This middle-of-the-range option is fully waterproof, with added breathability and stretch the big selling points at an RRP of £170.

It won’t keep you as warm on those bitterly cold days but is perfect for when the weather is annoyingly changeable. For the fashionistas, it is available in five striking colourways, including the eye-catching black and navy editions that each come complete with a tonal marble effect print on the chest.

The final men’s garment is the updated HydroKnit. The previous version was immensely popular as it doubled up as one of the best golf wind jackets, so the 2021 edition has plenty to live up to.

A new construction means this versatile jacket is 30 per cent lighter than before, making it feel more like a midlayer than a fully fledged waterproof.

Unlike the others, it’s a half zip and FootJoy has added hand pockets for the 2021 version.

The HydroKnit has an RRP of £150 and comes in three colourways: black and grey with lime; navy and denim; and charcoal with bright red and white.

All three come with accompanying waterproof bottoms suitable for wearing on their own, or the HydroTour (£170) and HydroLite (£120) also work as an over trouser.

In the women’s range, the popular HLV2 has been given an update and offers full protection from the elements in a lightweight package.

With its adjustable cuffs and 2.5-layer construction, it provides golfers with total freedom to swing with confidence.

At £160 and available in three different colours – black with silver, navy with silver, and heather grey with white – we think it’s an absolute steal.

The women’s line-up is completed by the full-zip HydroKnit, which can be yours in grey or navy and has an RRP of £200.

For that, golfers will enjoy premium performance, including a lightweight and breathable construction for midlayer comfort and complete outerwear protection year round.

Additionally, the fit can be tailored to the wearer thanks to the interior waist cinch cord for adjustability as well as front and back princess seams for a flattering look and feel.

Like the men’s range, both products come with a three-year warranty, while accompanying HLV2 waterproof trousers are available in two colours: black and navy.