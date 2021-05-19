FootJoy Launch Premiere Series Southern Living Collection

FootJoy has launched the limited edition Premiere Series Southern Living collection to commemorate the 2021 PGA Championship which starts this week.

Ahead of the second men’s Major FootJoy have launched a limited edition Premiere Series collection – Southern Living – which commemorates the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

The collection features an interpretation of South Carolina’s Low Country Region, featuring warm, inviting Southern-inspired colours with a modern twist on traditional seersucker print.

The collection celebrates the effortless yet sophisticated charm of the Low Country in South Carolina and continues to demonstrate FootJoy’s commitment to quality, unrivalled design and single-minded focus on golf performance.

Available across the range, the Tarlow (RRP £189.99), Packard (RRP £159.99) and Flint (RRP £159.99) men’s upper designs, the hand-crafted Premiere Series shoes are detialed to perfection with complementary accents of colour throughout.

As a nod to Souther styling, the toe-capped Tarlow features a removable kiltie, in addition to the range’s seersucker internal detialing and Southern brick-coloured outsole to deliver a distinctive style.

To accompany the collection, FootJoy has also released bespoke apparel pieces which combine a casual, Southern style with premium, lightweight materials and advanced performance fabrics – these items will only be available to those in the US, however.

The collection will be on show throughout this week’s PGA Championship at Kiawah Island and will be worn by FootJoy ambassadors Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson and Bernd Wiesberger.