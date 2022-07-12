Bryson DeChambeau And Bridgestone Agree To End Partnership
The brand ambassadorship has mutually ended now that DeChambeau has joined the breakaway LIV series
Bridgestone has today announced that it has ended a six year brand ambassador partnership with Bryson DeChambeau. The agreement was ended mutually by both parties and Bridgestone has since cited the American's participation in the LIV Golf Series as the reason for the termination of the brand ambassadorship.
In a statement, Bridgestone Golf said, "The PGA Tour is an extremely important part of professional golf, and Bridgestone has a sports market relationship with his highly visible series of tournaments. In considering that Bryson DeChambeau with no longer be participating in these events, Bridgestone and Bryson have agreed to end their brand ambassador partnership." Bridgestone has a long and continuing partnership with the PGA Tour and it is somewhat unsurprising that both parties have taken the decision to end the agreement.
DeChambeau was also dropped by Rocket Mortgage earlier this year with the company also citing his involvement in LIV Golf the sole reason. Back in June a spokesperson for Rocket Mortgage said, "Rocket Mortgage has been a long-time supporter of the PGA Tour, both through our role as an official partner and as a tournament host. The Rocket Mortgage Classic has quickly become a fixture on the Tour, with players coming to Detroit to compete, while also raising crucial funds to help bridge the digital divide in our city. Effective immediately, Rocket Mortgage has ended its sponsorship agreement with Bryson. We wish him well in his future success."
It is expected that Bryson will still tee it up with his customary Bridgestone Tour B X ball at the 150th Open Championship that starts this week. The American was a major part of the R&D taken up by Bridgestone to produce its latest range of balls, so it's highly likely he'll continue to use the brand's ball, just not in a paid partnership.
