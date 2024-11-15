Garmin's Approach R50 Launch Monitor - How Does The Price And Functionality Compare To The Market?

Only a few days out from its surprise launch on November 11th, the new Garmin Approach R50 has already caused quite a stir. It's a world-first - the first device to combine launch monitor and simulator capabilities all in one. Typically, launch monitors are required to be paired with a gaming laptop or app on a smartphone or tablet, but the Approach R50's built-in 10in color touchscreen negates the need for any other devices. It's something keen golfers across the world have been waiting for for a long time, and it could be a total game changer.

I suspect the reason the R50 is already dominating golf equipment conversations is that we've never seen anything like this. That it comes with an RRP of $4999 (£4299) is also something of a surprise, putting it slap bang in the middle of a crowded launch monitor/home simulator marketplace. At the very least, it feels as though the R50 could be a serious disruptor to products above and below it in the price spectrum. But could be it a complete killer to some of the biggest names in ball tracking? Here, I'm going to take a look at exactly what the R50 offers for its price tag and compare it to the rest of the market.

What does the Approach R50 offer?

(Image credit: Garmin)

Before we compare the R50 to its competition, let's look at what it does, how it does it and what makes it so unique. To gather all its critical launch monitor data, it utilises three high-speed cameras, allowing it to capture more than 15 ball and club metrics. These cameras also record a frame-by-frame video of the club travelling through impact, allowing you to see exactly how your club interacted with the ball at impact.

Its most unique feature is the built-in 10-inch touchscreen, which displays everything from the club metrics, video of club impact and all of the graphics for the simulation mode. The touchscreen is the beating heart of the R50 and is where you will operate it and view content. It does come with an HDMI input, which will allow you to cast the screen onto a larger monitor or projector, all while the built-in screen still displays and functions. By the looks of things, this screen is also totally customisable. You can display different modes, angles and data parameters depending on what you prefer to see.

The simulator aspect of the R50 comes from Garmin's Home Tee Hero, which we've seen on other Garmin devices like the Approach R10. It comes pre-loaded with over 43,000 courses and supports multi-player functionality for up to four players at a time. I criticised the Home Tee Hero when I first tested it for being too cartoonish versus the competition, but even this has been given a total update for the launch of R50. The R50's Wi-fi capabilities also open up opportunities to use third-party apps for an even more in-depth simulator experience.

The R50 can be used indoors and outdoors too. Remember, this is a launch monitor and simulator all built into one, so you can take it to the range with you to use as a launch monitor and use the simulator functionality on the go, no matter where you are. This seems to be the true game-changing aspect of this device.

How does the Garmin Approach R50 compare to the best on the market?

The Foresight GC Quad. (Image credit: Future)

Now we know what the Approach R50 can do, let's compare it to the other devices on the market from a few different price points. I'll work only in dollars, making it easier to compare it to all the other devices in the market in one currency. As we now know, the Approach R50 retails for $4999 (£4299 in the UK) bringing it well below the likes of the Trackman iO indoor simulator ($13,995), Trackman 4 (starting from $21,995) and the Foresight GC Quad ($13,995).

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

These are the cream of the crop when it comes to launch monitor and simulator devices, and the price represents as much. These devices will argue they offer more comprehensive and accurate levels of data thanks to the more advanced hardware and software used throughout. The GC Quad, for example, uses four high-speed cameras instead of the R50's three. This extra camera gives it a larger hitting area and likely gives it an added edge when it comes to accuracy on club and ball data. That being said, I've not had hands-on time with the R50 yet, so this is just an assumption versus the GC Quad. Another feature the GC Quad can also offer essential putting analysis, which the R50 cannot cover. That being said - despite the $9000 difference - both track the same 15-plus club and ball metrics.

There are some clear gaps in technology and features between the GC Quad and the R50, however, the GC Quad requires even more investment on top of the device alone. Indeed, to use the simulator on the GC Quad you'll also have to invest in a high-end gaming laptop to be able to make the most of the FSX Play gameplay. The ace up the R50's sleeve is that capability is built in, and this is why there is already so much hype around the device. Having used both FSX Play and Home Tee Hero on other Foresight and Garmin devices, the graphics and gameplay on FSX certainly have a more realistic and professional feel about it, so I can certainly see why people would lean toward that.

How does it compare to devices with a similar RRP?

The Full Swing Kit launch monitor. (Image credit: Future)

The Approach R50's RRP brings square into battle with a handful of what I would describe as 'mid-price' devices like the Full Swing Kit launch monitor (from $4999), Foresight GC3 (starting from $5999) Golfzon Wave launch monitor and simulator ($3995) and Uneekor Eye Mini ($4500). The GC3 in particular is something of a yardstick when it comes to launch monitors and simulators in this sub-10k price bracket and the R50 should really be held up against these products as opposed to the $10,000 plus models.

To me, the Approach R50 has already blown something like the Full Swing Kit launch monitor out of the water. Coming in at the same price, the apparent usability and features on the Garmin far outweigh those of Full Swing. The Full Swing uses machine-learned doppler radar as opposed to the camera system of the R50, meaning the device sits behind the ball rather than beside it. There is no clear science to support whether camera systems work better than radar, with radar systems tracking the ball to predict club data and vice versa with camera-based systems.

While Full Swing does have a built-in screen, it's significantly smaller than on the Garmin and doesn't offer anywhere near the same functionality and touchscreen ability. The Full Swing offers no shot tracer (unless you subscribe to the Pro License) with the screen and the connected app simply shows the raw data.

While both provide essential 15 ball and club metrics you'd want if you were investing in a device like this, the R50 offers full simulator capabilities for the same price. While you can use the Full Swing as part of a home simulator set-up, you'd have to invest in a laptop and some software to run it from and even more expensive. Once again we're seeing why the R50 has so much buzz around it - it offers fully integrated launch monitor and simulator capacities at more than half the price of the biggest names while already blowing similarly priced devices out of the water.

The Uneekor, which currently isn't compatible with any Apple devices, needs a laptop and a third-party app to use the simulator mode. This is also just a two-camera system rather than the R50's three cameras. The Golfzon Wave, a radar device which has added a putting simulator, also requires the additional investment in a laptop and projector to run the simulator software. As you can see, what the R50 has over every device in this price bracket is the built-in simulator capacity, negating any need for further investments.

What about the cheaper launch monitors?

Rapsodo MLM2 Pro Launch Monitor (Image credit: Rapsodo)

There are products like the Garmin Approach R10 ($499), Rapsodo MLM2 ($699) and Voice Caddie SC4 ($549) that offer launch monitor data and some simulator capacity, but far fewer metrics and overall functionality. To be honest, this is like comparing a Ferrari to a Kia in a driving test, but it's worth looking at what the differences are for those who don't know.

Both the Garmin Approach R10 and Rapsodo MLM2 are launch monitors with simulator capacities when paired with a smartphone or tablet. Use these two devices with a net and you can play simulator golf for a fraction of the price of the other devices we've spoken about. The devices don't have quite as much tech covering ball and club metrics as some more expensive products, but for the more casual simulator experience, they work very well.

Now what?

Those who have made it this far may have already come to the same conclusion as me - the Garmin Approach R50 is a genuine game changer. To have seemingly efficiently combined launch monitor and simulator capabilities in a highly accurate and premium device is a huge achievement. To have it come in under $5000 could be an even bigger coup for those looking to build a home simulator set-up. No need to invest in laptops or other third-party hardware, the R50 may have just streamlined the whole set-up process.

We haven't got our hands on it just yet, but as soon as we do I'm excited to see if it can live up to its expectations. Hopefully, we can also put it in a head-to-head battle with the Foresight GC3, the device I think the R50 will be battling most closely for market share. Like Manchester United vs Arsenal in the Wenger and Ferguson era, this to me is the battle that will decide the coveted 'Best Launch Monitor Under $10,000' crown. Stay tuned.