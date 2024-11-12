Garmin Unveils World-First, All-In-One Golf Launch Monitor And Simulator

The new Approach R50 is said to combine ball and club tracking metrics with simulated golf course play

(Image credit: Garmin)
Garmin, makers of some of the best technology in golf, has unveiled its new Approach R50 which looks set to be the first launch monitor that also offers a full, in-built simulator experience. Typically launch monitors are required to be paired with a laptop or app on an iPhone or tablet to access a simulated golf course experience, but the built-in 10” color touchscreen display on the Approach R50 means golfers can have everything they need all in one place.

To gather all the critical launch monitor data, the photometric Approach R50 utilises three different cameras to capture more than 15 ball and club metrics, including measured spin rate and spin axis. It can also provide analytics for every club in the bag, including the putter, and replay high-speed impact videos so players can review a close-up look at the way the club interacts with the ball on each shot.

“Whether you want to see specific shot metrics, see how and where the ball comes off your club, or just want to play a round on a rainy day, we’ve got your game.” Dan Bartel, Garmin Vice President of Global Consumer Sales, explained.

Image 1 of 4
Garmin Approach R50 launch monitor
The screen on the Approach R50 is able to clearly display lots of useful information(Image credit: Garmin)

The Approach R50 looks set to be yet another impressive technological innovation from the company, following on from the ground-breaking Approach S70 watch that we rated as the best golf watch last year. The R50 comes with more than 43,000 preloaded global courses and can easily be connected to a monitor or a projector, allowing users to turn their garage or basement into their favorite virtual course.

Players can simply mirror the display on their Approach R50 to a projector or external monitor – or customize the setup to their needs. But players can also simply use the screen to do this, whereas on previous devices like the Approach R10 users have had to pair the device to their phone or tablet to see where their shots fly on the golf course.

As an example, golfers can experience immersive virtual rounds with Home Tee Hero on a displayed projector and then can choose to see their launch monitor data or impact videos on the Approach R50 display. Or for golfers who want to simplify their setup, the portable Approach R50 can serve as a simulator all on its own. Golfers can play virtual rounds with up to four players and participate in weekly tournaments with scores posted on a global leaderboard, all viewable from the Approach R50 display.

Available now, the Approach R50 premium launch monitor has a suggested retail price starting at $4,999.99 or £4,299. To learn more, visit garmin.com/golf.

