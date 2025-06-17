Is JJ Spaun Now A Lock For The Ryder Cup? It's Certainly Looking Good For The US Open Winner...
The US Open champion secured the biggest win of his career at Oakmont Country Club and, with it, a great chance of making the US Ryder Cup team in September
Sunday 15th June will go down as a special day for JJ Spaun, as not only is it the day he claimed a first Major title, but also the day he, likely, wrapped up a spot on the US Ryder Cup team.
Vaulting up 10 spots in the US Ryder Cup Rankings, now sitting in third position, Spaun is in with a great chance of making it to Bethpage Black at the end of September.
Six players will automatically qualify for the team event following the BMW Championship in mid-August, with another six then selected by captain Keegan Bradley.
Throughout 2025, Spaun has been one of the stand-out American players, finishing runner-up at The Players Championship and then claiming the US Open in tough conditions at Oakmont.
There's still be plenty of golf to be played between now and the Ryder Cup cut-off in mid-August, but is Spaun now a shoo-in for a spot on the US team?
Well, given his position in the rankings, and the golf he is playing this season, he will likely be one of the rookies in New York, especially when you bring other players' form into the equation.
Sitting sixth in the FedEx Cup standings, Scottie Scheffler, who has already qualified, Justin Thomas and Ben Griffin are the only players above Spaun.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
What's more, in the Ryder Cup standings, Scheffler and Xander Schauffele are first and second, leaving Spaun third, meaning just four players are, theoretically, above him in the two rankings.
Another plus for Spaun is that a reigning Major champion hasn't been left off the team since John Daly in 1995 and, as an example, 2023 saw Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark claiming The Open Championship and US Open in Ryder Cup years, with both going on to secure a spot in Rome.
To showcase the evidence even further, the list of winners on the PGA Tour in 2025 makes for pretty grim reading for the US team.
Aside from Scheffler, who has three wins, and Bryson DeChambeau, who has impressed in the Majors and on the LIV Golf League, there aren't many Ryder Cup regulars notching up victories throughout the season.
Thomas, who has played in three Ryder Cups, claimed the RBC Heritage in April, while Harman and Harris English, who have both played a sole Ryder Cup each, secured victories at the Valero Texas Open and Farmers Insurance Open.
The only other American players to win this season who, realistically, have a shot at making the team in September are Russell Henley, who won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and Griffin, a two-time PGA Tour winner in 2025.
Elsewhere, Schauffele and Collin Morikawa have shown glimpses of their form in 2025, but have yet to win, with it being a similar story for the likes of Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay, who have all been regulars at the last few Ryder Cups.
Even looking at the Presidents Cup team from 2024, Sahith Theegala is sidelined with injury, Max Homa and Clark's form have fallen off, while Tony Finau has registered just one top 10 on the PGA Tour throughout 2025.
The drop off in form from the Americans leaves the door open for Spaun, who is comfortably placed inside the top six spots of the Rankings.
Behind him, you have DeChambeau, Morikawa and Thomas, who will be guaranteed captain's picks if they don't automatically qualify, with Henley, Griffin, Maverick McNealy, English and Andrew Novak the next five players.
Certainly, captain Bradley, who could still well select himself into the side, has a hard task ahead if US players don't start performing.
One thing that is for certain though, is that Spaun will be one of those players at Bethpage Black and, very likely, one of a handful of rookies.
US Ryder Cup Team Rankings
*correct as of 17th June 2025
Position
Player
Points
1st
Scottie Scheffler (Q)
26841.93
2nd
Xander Schauffele
12430.45
3rd
JJ Spaun
11911.85
4th
Bryson DeChameau
10318.00
5th
Justin Thomas
9457.69
6th
Collin Morikawa
9410.01
7th
Russell Henley
9406.85
8th
Ben Griffin
8072.91
9th
Maverick McNealy
6873.90
10th
Harris English
6786.52
11th
Andrew Novak
6220.90
12th
Brian Harman
5901.26
13th
Patrick Cantlay
5570.83
14th
Sam Burns
5256.19
15th
Cameron Young
4340.05
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.