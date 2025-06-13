Could JJ Spaun Actually Win The US Open?
After an incredible first round in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club, JJ Spaun tops the leaderboard but what are his chances of winning?
The World No.22, JJ Spaun shot an incredible bogey free first round in the 2025 US Open at Oakmont Country Club.
Spaun carefully navigated his way around the tricky course, regarded as one of the most difficult in America.
He outshone many of the favourites, such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambaeu, who all shot over-par rounds. The incredibly thick primary rough, cut to 5.25 inches, and the lightning greens have really caught out the world's best so far.
Being in such an incredibly strong position, what chances does Spaun have of taking home the US Open title come Sunday?
Can JJ Spaun Win The 2025 US Open?
Well to begin, leading after the first round will not be unfamiliar for the American. This is his seventh time leading/co-leading after the first round on the PGA Tour. He is not immune to fast starts.
However, he has never been able to convert these strong early positions with a victory (0-6). He'll surely be keen to make it 1-6 this week and not 0-7.
Cast your memories back though to the Players Championship this year and you'll recall he nearly took home the crown at TPC Sawgrass. He also led after the first round there, which is the only time he has done so this season.
After the four days play he finished T1 with Rory McIlroy. The three hole playoff was played the day after due to poor weather and the American struggled, never really challenging McIlroy who comfortably won his second title of the season, at the time.
It is the Spaun's first time heading the leaderboard at a Major championship and he has never had a top-10 at one of the four esteemed men's tournaments.
His best Major result came at the 2022 Masters where he finished T23, with his next best coming at the 2023 PGA Championship, where he came T35th.
Spaun has only ever competed at one US Open previously, coming in 2021 at Torrey Pines, where he missed the cut.
He has also only ever recorded one PGA Tour win since he received a card in 2017. This was at the 2022 Valero Texas Open where he edged out Matt Kuchar by two shots, recording a 13-under-par winning score.
However, he is having a very good season thus far, recording four top-10s on the PGA Tour, three of which inside the top five.
After his opening 66, Spaun said, "I guess being kind of put in that spot at The Players, I was leading going into the final round of the Sony Open, I finished second at Cognizant, like I've been consistently right there.
"And everyone knows that the more you put yourself there, the better you're going to have results and the better you're going to play, eventually turn one of those close calls into a win."
Spaun is 16th in Strokes Gained: Total on the PGA Tour this year and is fifth in SG: Approach, too. And although not at the top of the stats overall this year, he gained 4.19 shots through his putting in round one, showing real improvement when on the green.
This highlights how he is one of the best in the world this year from tee to green and after yesterday's performance, it suggests he can keep it up, especially if his putting continues at this level.
Regarding this, he said, "I putted really well. I think today was one of my best maybe putting days I've had maybe all year, especially inside like the makeable range putts, inside 12 feet or so, like converting those putts, because that's huge for momentum and keeping a round going, and that's kind of what happens here at US Opens."
Bookmakers have him as fifth-favorite behind Scheffler, Rahm, Morikawa and Koepka.
If the American is to capture the 2025 US Open, he is going to have to produce something quite special, but, his form suggests he can definitely do it...
JJ Spaun's Best PGA Tour Finishes
- 2025 The Players - 2
- 2025 Cognizant Classic - T2
- 2025 Sony Open - T3
- 2024 Wyndham Championship - T3
- 2022 Valero Texas Open - 1
- 2018 Mayakoba Golf Classic - T3
- 2018 Baracuda Championship - T3
- 2018 At&T Byron Nelson - T3
- 2017 RSM Classic - 2
- 2017 Phoenix Open - T4
