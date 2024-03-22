Where Is Augusta National?

Augusta National is one of the world's most famous courses, with the iconic layout seen on TV screens each and every April for The Masters.

Attending (or playing in) The Masters is a bucket list item for golf fans and aspiring professionals, but where exactly is it located?

Augusta National Golf Club is located in Georgia, one of the southern US states that borders the north of Florida. It's one of the world's most exclusive golf clubs and is paradise that's tucked away along the busy Washington Road that links with the Interstate 20, which takes you to Atlanta in around 2hrs 30mins and Columbia, South Carolina in just over an hour.

The club, which borders Augusta Country Club whom it shares Rae's Creek with, is situated in the north side of Augusta, not to be confused with the city of North Augusta, which is just across the Savannah River in South Carolina.

It has a population of just over 600,000, making it the second-largest city in Georgia, behind Atlanta.

The course was opened in 1933 after legendary amateur golfer Bobby Jones decided to found the club and design the layout. It was originally, and still is today, a club for 'national' membership, hence the name - with elite business people from around the country and world members.

Due to its location and Georgia's hot summers, Augusta National actually closes during the summer months to allow the course to rest and be tended to. The peak months for playing tend to be October to May, with the delayed 2020 Masters actually taking place in November.

Augusta National is reached from exit 199 of the I-20 (Image credit: Getty Images)

What airport do you fly into for Augusta National?

Augusta itself has a small, regional airport some 7 miles from the club - where the pros fly their private jets into, and also where some commercial flights now land - but for most fans the closest airports will be Atlanta to the west or Charlotte to the north east.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is just over 2hrs by road, while Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina is around 2hrs 30mins by road.

Famous golfers from Augusta

Augusta doesn't tend to be a hotbed for professional golfers, most likely due to the powerhouses of Florida, California and Texas that boast the weather and facilities for millions of golfers.

However, one Augusta native is actually a Masters winner. Larry Mize, who won the 1987 Masters, was born in the city and even worked as a scoreboard operator during the tournament as a child.

Aside from Mize, the next-best golfer from the city is Charles Howell III. He won three PGA Tour titles before joining LIV Golf, and has PGA Tour earnings of over $42m.

Dustin Johnson grew up in Columbia, South Carolina, just across the border, while Kevin Kisner grew up even closer in Aiken, SC.