'Forget The Pimento Cheese, This Is The Best Masters Sandwich On The Concessions Menu'

The iconic Masters concessions menu is famous for its repetitive staples that patrons can rely on each and every year, with sandwiches costing as little at $1.50.

The Masters is a commercial juggernaut but keeps classy with little advertising and very fair prices for lucky patrons visiting Augusta National each year.

There are many wonderful traditions surrounding the first Major of the year, and the food and drink is undoubtedly one of those. Whether it's the pimento cheese sandwich or the Crow's Nest beer, concessions play their part in making The Masters what it is today.

The pimento cheese sandwich gets the fame, but what do we think the best Masters sandwich really is? I asked various members of the Golf Monthly team who have attended The Masters for the favorite item on the menu...

David Taylor Production Manager

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Year attended: 2019

Best Masters sandwich: Pimento cheese

The pimento cheese sandwich is a non-negotiable at Augusta.

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It's one of the traditions everyone says you have to tick off and at $1.50 a pop it's certainly easier on the wallet than queuing up at the gift shop.

Not being a huge cheese sandwich fan, I wasn't expecting much, but I have to say I was pleasantly surprised. The pepper gives it a slight kick and it slipped down very easily with a beer in the sunshine.

I can't say it was a life-changing experience but at that price I couldn't really complain.

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Years attended: 2022 and 2025

Best Masters sandwich: Egg salad

Forget the pimento cheese, the egg salad is the best sandwich on the Masters concessions menu.

I'm not even a huge lover of egg-mayo sandwiches and I only really got the egg salad on my second Masters, but I would guess I had at least one per day when I was there last year.

My undisputed number one sandwich in year one was the Classic Chicken, which is a southern fried, peppery and crispy chicken breast served in a brioche bun. It's so simply yet delightful, with some mayo. But I have to side with the egg salad due to its $1.50 price tag and its versatility, as I found myself eating it for both breakfast and lunch.

It is the creamiest egg-mayo sandwich you'll find, served on beautiful soft white bread but, oddly, there is no salad inside.

Tom Clarke eCommerce Content Director

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Year attended: 2018

Best Masters sandwich: Classic Chicken

My favourite sandwich when I visited in 2018 was the Classic Chicken.

A couple of reasons for this, I despise cheese, so the Pimento is a no go area for me, while the biscuit options are certainly good, but I prefer a more bready bun than the crumbly scone-like biscuit.

Therefore the classic and simple cold, breaded chicken in a burger bun works perfectly for me, add your sauce of choice and it is perfect for grabbing quickly as a snack as you wander the Augusta fairways.

Sam Tremlett eCommerce Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Year attended: 2022

Best Masters sandwich: Sausage Biscuit

My favorite sandwich at Augusta National is the Sausage biscuit. I know, it isn't technically a sandwich but I inhaled these when I was lucky enough to go to the tournament.

They tasted great but more importantly they were the first thing I would eat each morning in the press building, an ideal start to the day of covering the best tournament in the world.

I can still remember that excitement now.

Nick Bonfield Features Editor

Year attended: 2017

Best Masters sandwich: Sausage Biscuit

As spectacular as the cheeseburger is [available in the press building restaurant], my favourite food item is probably the sausage ‘biscuit’. I had my first one on Saturday morning of Masters week and I’m really quite annoyed that I didn’t discover it sooner.

The patty is great – think McDonald’s sausage McMuffin but better quality and infused with bits of red pepper – but what really makes it is the biscuit.

Now, in the southern USA, a biscuit isn’t what it is in the UK. It’s hard to describe, but it’s slightly sweeter and harder than a typical breakfast muffin, and better at retaining moisture.

The whole offering is delightful and the best thing I ate on my trip to the USA.