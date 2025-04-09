How To Get 2026 Masters Tickets

Tickets for Augusta National are not easy to come by, but here's how you can apply to be at The Masters in 2026

Masters tickets 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michael Weston's avatar
By
published

One of the greatest things about being at The Masters is that you don't ever feel like you're being packed in like sardines, as you can at a number of other big sporting events.

It is believed that approximately 40,000 fans pass through the gates from Thursday to Sunday, but you'll only ever see a fast walk to get the best vantage point, not just because there's no running at Augusta National, but because crowds are far less of an issue.

The obvious downside is that demand outweighs supply by some distance, which means tickets are not easy to get hold of.

In fact, you should be very careful if someone is offering you tickets to The Masters, because the chances of getting one via the official channel are quite slim, and you wouldn't want to travel all the way to Georgia only to get turned away.

However, please don't let us stop from trying to get a ticket for one of the greatest events in sport, because you can still get lucky when you apply.

Using the official application process is the best way to secure a ticket because, as the official Masters website states: "Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters tickets.

"The resale of any Masters ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the tournament."

You've been warned. Right, so how do you get a ticket for the 2026 Masters?

How to apply for 2026 Masters tickets

Historically, The Masters uses a lottery process to allocate its tickets. Although it has yet to open for 2026, you will be able to apply for tickets from June 1-20, 2025 - so be sure to set a reminder on your phone.

Before this date, it's a good idea to get organized by logging on and creating an account at tickets.masters.com, because this is an essential part of the process (you can’t apply for tickets without having an account).

Buying Masters tickets outside Augusta National

Be careful how you go about buying Masters tickets

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The good news is, it's very simple - just enter a few mandatory fields and you’re ready to apply when the lottery opens.

Just going through the application process feels special and even though you're doing so with everything crossed, a very small part of you feels as though you're actually buying them.

Email confirmation from tickets@email.augustanational.com should then come through promptly, although this is just a summary of your application (check your spam folder if doesn't). After that, it's a case of waiting.

You'll find out whether you’ve been successful around mid-July. For those who are, it's time to pop the champagne, while the rest (most of us) will let out a long sigh of disappointment.

A final word of warning: the lucky ones will then have about three weeks to pay.

Whatever you do, don't forget. We haven't heard of Augusta National granting extensions.

Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributing editor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸