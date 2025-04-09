How To Get 2026 Masters Tickets
Tickets for Augusta National are not easy to come by, but here's how you can apply to be at The Masters in 2026
One of the greatest things about being at The Masters is that you don't ever feel like you're being packed in like sardines, as you can at a number of other big sporting events.
It is believed that approximately 40,000 fans pass through the gates from Thursday to Sunday, but you'll only ever see a fast walk to get the best vantage point, not just because there's no running at Augusta National, but because crowds are far less of an issue.
The obvious downside is that demand outweighs supply by some distance, which means tickets are not easy to get hold of.
In fact, you should be very careful if someone is offering you tickets to The Masters, because the chances of getting one via the official channel are quite slim, and you wouldn't want to travel all the way to Georgia only to get turned away.
However, please don't let us stop from trying to get a ticket for one of the greatest events in sport, because you can still get lucky when you apply.
Using the official application process is the best way to secure a ticket because, as the official Masters website states: "Augusta National, Inc. is the only authorized source/seller of Masters tickets.
"The resale of any Masters ticket is strictly prohibited. Holders of tickets acquired from third parties, by whatever means, may be excluded from attendance to the tournament."
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You've been warned. Right, so how do you get a ticket for the 2026 Masters?
How to apply for 2026 Masters tickets
Historically, The Masters uses a lottery process to allocate its tickets. Although it has yet to open for 2026, you will be able to apply for tickets from June 1-20, 2025 - so be sure to set a reminder on your phone.
Before this date, it's a good idea to get organized by logging on and creating an account at tickets.masters.com, because this is an essential part of the process (you can’t apply for tickets without having an account).
The good news is, it's very simple - just enter a few mandatory fields and you’re ready to apply when the lottery opens.
Just going through the application process feels special and even though you're doing so with everything crossed, a very small part of you feels as though you're actually buying them.
Email confirmation from tickets@email.augustanational.com should then come through promptly, although this is just a summary of your application (check your spam folder if doesn't). After that, it's a case of waiting.
You'll find out whether you’ve been successful around mid-July. For those who are, it's time to pop the champagne, while the rest (most of us) will let out a long sigh of disappointment.
A final word of warning: the lucky ones will then have about three weeks to pay.
Whatever you do, don't forget. We haven't heard of Augusta National granting extensions.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Who Will Finish Top Of The LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters?
There are 12 LIV Golfers taking part in The Masters, and we have taken a look at their form, outright odds and their chances of finishing top of the leaderboard
By Paul Higham Published
-
Could LIV Golf Receive A Pathway Into The Masters? Fred Ridley Reveals Augusta National's Stance On The Matter
The Augusta National chairman has outlined Augusta National's position on a potential pathway to the Major for LIV Golfers after a similar move by the US Open and The Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Will Finish Top Of The LIV Golf Leaderboard At The Masters?
There are 12 LIV Golfers taking part in The Masters, and we have taken a look at their form, outright odds and their chances of finishing top of the leaderboard
By Paul Higham Published
-
Could LIV Golf Receive A Pathway Into The Masters? Fred Ridley Reveals Augusta National's Stance On The Matter
The Augusta National chairman has outlined Augusta National's position on a potential pathway to the Major for LIV Golfers after a similar move by the US Open and The Open
By Mike Hall Published
-
'Angel Has Served The Sentence That Was Prescribed...He Is The Past Champion, And So He Was Invited' - Augusta Chairman Fred Ridley Explains Cabrera Return
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley says Angel Cabrera has served his time, so had no issues with him returning to The Masters after serving time in prison for domestic abuse
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Driver Every Golfer Is Using At The Masters
Augusta National provides a tough test of driving and, for the 2025 edition of The Masters, various manufacturers and models will be put in play by the world's best
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Cameron Smith Turns Heads At Augusta National With Bold Masters Jacket (Not A Green One) Ahead Of Par 3 Contest
Step aside Jason Day - another Aussie is causing a stir on the ground of Augusta National courtesy of a bold fashion choice ahead of the Par 3 contest.
By Conor Keenan Published
-
Angel Cabrera Defends His Controversial Return To Augusta National
The 2009 champion faced questions at The Masters on Tuesday after serving 30 months for a domestic violence conviction
By Michael Weston Published
-
Why Is The Masters Called The Masters?
The Masters is one of the most prestigious tournaments on the men’s calendar, so how did the event at Augusta National get its name?
By Matt Cradock Published
-
The Masters Par 3 Contest: Format, Tee Times & How To Watch This Year's Event At Augusta National
The traditional Par 3 Contest at The Masters takes place on the eve of the tournament and is one of the highlights of the week for many
By Paul Higham Published