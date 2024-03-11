These Might Be The Coolest Nike Golf Shoes We've Ever Seen And Here's How To Get Them

When it comes to the best golf shoes, you could argue that Nike are top of the chain, especially when major events come around and the company produce special editions of their numerous models.

In 2023, for example, we saw limited edition shoes at the Masters, Open Championship and the Ryder Cup, with Nike once again delivering a special livery for The Players Championship in 2024, as the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3's have been given a makeover inspired by the tournament.

As mentioned, these golf shoes are worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy, with the four-time Major winner set to wear this limited edition model the week of the event at TPC Sawgrass.

You may wonder how they differ from the normal Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes? Well, Nike has introduced a white, black and gold iteration that has been inspired by the iconic Players Championship trophy. What's more, there is all the reliable technology that we see in the standard Tour 3, but with even cleaner and sleeker aesthetics.

Back at the Ryder Cup, McIlroy was spotted wearing a European-inspired pair of the Tour 3s, which are easily some of the best Nike golf shoes currently available on the market. This is due to the outstanding comfort and feel from the extra thickness of the padding around the ankle, as well as the sporty looks that will appeal to a wide range of golfers.

(Image credit: Nike)

We must note that the golf shoes are currently only available in the UK but, as the tournament draws nearer, that could change, with Nike often releasing models to both the American and European market.

If recent releases are to go by, such as the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive', the Players Championship edition will be extremely popular, especially as we have rated them some of the most comfortable shoes that money can buy.