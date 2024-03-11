These Might Be The Coolest Nike Golf Shoes We've Ever Seen And Here's How To Get Them
Nike always produce special edition models near to big events and, at the 2024 Players Championship, the brand have delivered once again!
When it comes to the best golf shoes, you could argue that Nike are top of the chain, especially when major events come around and the company produce special editions of their numerous models.
In 2023, for example, we saw limited edition shoes at the Masters, Open Championship and the Ryder Cup, with Nike once again delivering a special livery for The Players Championship in 2024, as the Air Zoom Victory Tour 3's have been given a makeover inspired by the tournament.
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 The Players NRG 2024
Now £229.95 at Golf Poser
Inspired by the iconic Players Championship trophy, the Zoom Victory Tour features a white, gold and black colorway, with Rory McIlroy himself set to wear these shoes the week of the tournament.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review
As mentioned, these golf shoes are worn by the likes of Rory McIlroy, with the four-time Major winner set to wear this limited edition model the week of the event at TPC Sawgrass.
You may wonder how they differ from the normal Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 shoes? Well, Nike has introduced a white, black and gold iteration that has been inspired by the iconic Players Championship trophy. What's more, there is all the reliable technology that we see in the standard Tour 3, but with even cleaner and sleeker aesthetics.
Back at the Ryder Cup, McIlroy was spotted wearing a European-inspired pair of the Tour 3s, which are easily some of the best Nike golf shoes currently available on the market. This is due to the outstanding comfort and feel from the extra thickness of the padding around the ankle, as well as the sporty looks that will appeal to a wide range of golfers.
We must note that the golf shoes are currently only available in the UK but, as the tournament draws nearer, that could change, with Nike often releasing models to both the American and European market.
If recent releases are to go by, such as the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive', the Players Championship edition will be extremely popular, especially as we have rated them some of the most comfortable shoes that money can buy.
Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 The Players NRG 2024
Now £229.95 at Golf Poser
Get your hands on one of the most stylish pairs of golf shoes we have ever seen. Available in an array of sizes, they have a waterproof leather upper and excellent levels of grip.
Read our full Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 Golf Shoes Review
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
