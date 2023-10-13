Travis Scott And Air Jordan Release Special Edition Nike Golf Shoes

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nike are known for producing some of the best golf shoes and best casual golf shoes on the market, with a newly anticipated and talked about model being released to the general public.

American rapper and singer, Travis Scott, is set to launch a golf shoe in collaboration with Nike, with the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive' reportedly being released on 13th October at Nike, the Snkrs app and select stockists globally, for $170/£145.

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive' Golf Shoes Get your hands on the shoes via the Nike website here but act fast because these will not be around for long.

A golf fan himself, the shoes were reportedly put to light in June, with an image surfacing on the internet of the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive' Golf Shoes.

It's not the first time that Scott and Air Jordan have collaborated on projects, with multiple special editions being produced since 2017. However, this particular one is slightly different to the others. This is because it's the first golf shoe that the multiple-time platinum selling artist has produced, as well as it being a crossover between two sports, with the 1985 basketball shoe seeing a modified outsole for the golf course.

Design-wise, it features an olive-brown suede base with clean white leather on the upper. The iconic Nike swoosh has been reversed on the side with Jumpman Golf and Cactus Jack labels on the heel and insole.

The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG Golf ‘Neutral Olive' Golf Shoes (Image credit: Nike)

Nike are known for producing some of the best spikeless golf shoes on the market and this model will no doubt be following that mantra. This is because the midsole has been infused with Nike's recognized Air Tech for additional comfort and cushioning, whilst the outsole provides even better traction from a grippier upper.

The brand love producing special editions of their golf shoes. At the Ryder and Solheim Cups, for instance, the Nike Air Max 1 '86 OG and Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 3 golf shoes were given US and European makeovers.

Along with the Ryder Cup, Brooks Koepka donned a yellow pair of Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% NRGs at the Masters, with Nike staffers seen wearing Beatles-inspired footwear at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.