What Shoes Does Rory McIlroy Wear?
A prolific Nike athlete, which model of golf shoe does Rory McIlroy wear?
Rory McIlroy has been a Nike athlete since he signed a 10-year deal with them in 2013 worth $250 million. He's since signed another 10-year extension that should see him through to 2027 wearing the famous swoosh. With shoes one of the most important and eye-catching pieces of apparel a golfer can wear, which Nike model does McIlroy wear on course?
McIlroy wears the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 golf shoes. We think Rory was first spotted wearing the Nike Air Zoom Victory Tour 2 shoe in a practice rounds at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2021. Since then he has worn a variety of models, ranging from special editions, to the more traditional colors. Some of the more common colours we see Rory in are the simple all-white and all-black colorways, but we occasionally see him in the White/Lime Green colors too.
The Nike Zoom Victory Tour 2 golf shoes are a spiked golf shoe and Rory mainly wears them in either black or white depending on the outfit he's wearing. The shoe has a full-grain leather upper that is fully waterproof. There's a foam midsole for comfort and energy return and the Zoom Air unit supporting the shoe provides increased stability throughout the swing. These are just one pair in the extensive list of the best Nike golf shoes we see out on Tour.
For an even more in-depth look at Rory McIlroy's equipment and apparel, check out his full What's In The Bag.
