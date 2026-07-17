I Spent 12 Hours At The Open... Fan Behaviour Was Wildly Different To The US Open

As a golf fan, attending the Open Championship is the pinnacle. I’d love the chance to attend The Masters at Augusta National one day, but The Open Championship has always had a special place in my heart.

I attended Royal Birkdale for the final round of The Open in 2017, on the day that Jordan Spieth conjured that magical shot from the driving range to kickstart his charge for the Claret Jug, so having the chance to go again this week felt like a great opportunity to build on some special memories.

Royal Birkdale was burnt out and challenging for most, which created palpable tension from the players as they navigated their way through the dunes.

The eyes of the golfing world will have been on the players in the field this week, in the light of recent penalties for player behaviour, but the general report was wholly positive.

It’s not just the players that faced increased attention, however, and I was interested to see how fans behaved themselves after recent criticisms about spectator conduct at the 2026 US Open… but I was pleased to find that it was wildly different.

Fan Behaviour At The Open Was Wildly Different To The US Open

It’s important to caveat this opinion with the fact that I attended on Thursday, where the jeopardy and tensions are perhaps reduced in comparison to Championship Sunday.

Irrespective of that sidenote, I was thoroughly impressed with the way fans conducted themselves at Royal Birkdale in the twelve hours I was there.

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I arrived early, around 7.30am, to watch the first few groups head out on their opening round. The atmosphere was fantastic. There was a bubbling excitement that slowly built throughout the day, but the initial proceedings were intimate.

A few people lined the fairways, the galleries of fans were silent and respectful as the players hit and the applause was genuinely delivered by a captivated audience.

By the time I got to hole number seven, the tough par-3, the numbers on the ground had begun to swell. Grandstands were filling up and rows of fans around the green were now three deep in places.

That, however, did not change attitudes. It never ceases to amaze me the incredible sense of serenity offered by the collective silence of a vast number of people in unison, all there to appreciate the mastery of these incredible athletes.

By hole nine, it was time for a break. The sun was beating down already and there was very little shade to be found, so a coffee and some breakfast was needed.

Tommy Fleetwood was always going to be a fan favorite, but I loved the incredibly passionate support he received on every hole (Image credit: Getty Images)

The fan areas were well furnished and screens allowed you to keep up with the action while temporarily away from the action.

The line at the official merchandise shop was beginning to snake and the fan zone on the old driving range by the 13th fairway was filling up nicely.

This was the first time I noticed alcohol being consumed on the day, although I am sure it would have been much earlier, but people were in good spirits and enjoying the company of others alongside the golf.

I was surprised how social it felt in the fan zones. Maybe it was the fact it was hosted in the north of England, where I believe people are a little more friendly as a matter of course.

We mixed with a few different groups of people and shared benches in the fan zone during nourishment breaks or to rest our already weary feet - and not once did I see any unruly or undesirable behaviour.

There was no jeering or heckling, with the roars from the crowd reserved for local favorite Tommy Fleetwood whenever he did anything remotely positive on the course.

After walking on a little further into the back nine, I decided to sit and take stock of the tough par-5 14th in the huge grandstand at the back of the green.

The pace of play was a little slow at this point, so it would have been easy for the masses to become irritable when not seeing any golf for six or seven minutes at a time in the searing midday heat.

That really wasn’t the reality, however. Perhaps the newly introduced fan code of conduct was helping, as there was a large marshall presence (all of whom were very friendly and accommodating) and there was complete ban on alcohol in the grandstands.

The Open was a joy to watch because fans were very respectful of each other and the players (Image credit: Baz Plummer)

That may have confined any lager louts in attendance to the fan zone and away from the course, which is interestingly also the only place you could get phone signal or WiFi - an interesting (commercial) decision from the organisers, perhaps?

Anyway, I won’t go on a rant about that because I want to be clear about how positive the day was.

I was concerned that the new par-3 15th, which has a huge corporate hospitality stand at the back of the green, had the potential in my opinion to spoil the wholly positive atmosphere - but I was wrong, it only added to it.

On-demand alcohol and indulgence, mixed with a varied fanbase that will naturally include some that aren’t die hard golf fans, could have been a recipe for disaster - but it actually created a coliseum of encouragement, support and a wall of rapturous noise.

The decibels increased markedly when Tommy