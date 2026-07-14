Royal Birkdale's New Monster Par 3 15th: What To Know About The 241 Yard Challenge Awaiting The 2026 Open Competitors

The Open returns to Royal Birkdale for the first time since 2017, and there have been a number of changes to the course and its layout that fans will get to see for the first time in the 154th edition of golf's oldest Major.

Work was conducted by renowned architects Mackenzie and Ebert, who, along with the club, were seeking to take the course to the next level. Birkdale ranks 6th in Golf Monthly's Top 100 Courses list and is considered to be the best golf course in England.

A number of holes have been redesigned, 19 bunkers have been removed, 67 yards has been added, five new tees have been built and there's also a new practice area, among many other tweaks, with the biggest being the introduction of a brand new par 3.

It's the latest new short hole added to The Open rota after Royal Liverpool's new 'Little Eye' Par 3 17th was introduced ahead of the 2023 championship.

Birkdale's old par 3 14th has been removed and replaced with a short game area, with the old par 5 15th now playing as the 14th.

It has allowed for the introduction of the Southport links' brand new 15th hole, which is the longest par 3 on the course and is set to test the world's best to the extreme. It also means all four of the course's par 3s play in different directions.

The 15th plays a mammoth 241 yards from the tips to a green that is well guarded with bunkers to the left and a huge run-off area to the right. It's at an exposed part of the course, too, so crosswinds could play a big factor.