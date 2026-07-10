How Far Does The Average Amateur Golfer Hit Their Pitching Wedge In 2026?

If you asked most amateur golfers how far they hit their driver, most could give you an answer - even if it is slightly inflated.

Ask the same question about a pitching wedge, however, and you might hear answers delivered with less confidence.

In this series of articles, we have already explored how far the average amateur hits their driver, and their 7-iron, in 2026, according to the latest Shot Scope data, but how far is the average golfer carrying their wedges?

A pitching wedge can help you to set up birdie opportunities or save par, if wielded correctly, but understanding your yardages is a huge factor in the equation for success.

Below, we reveal how far amateur golfers at different handicap indexes hit their pitching wedge in 2026…

How Far Do Amateur Golfers Hit Their Pitching Wedge In 2026?

Let’s start with the average amateur golfer. According to the latest Shot Scope data, acquired through thousands of measured rounds from its registered users, the average amateur golfer hits their pitching wedge 118 yards.

The most competent golfers obviously outperform that average, with a scratch golfer hitting a pitching wedge 141 yards on average.

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The difference between a scratch golfer and a 5-handicapper is one of the biggest in the entire spread, with a 5-handicap player hitting a pitching wedge 15 yards shorter - at 126 yards.