Whether playing or watching golf, interest in the women’s game is definitely at an all-time high. Just last month, NBC reported that its presentation of the US Women’s Open delivered a massive viewing surge, averaging 1.3 million viewers across NBC and Peacock. Driven by Nelly Korda’s victory, Sunday’s final round viewership was up 78% from last year, with the audience peaking at 2.2 million viewers.

But former LPGA and Solheim Cup star turned golf broadcaster and podcast host Mel Reid has strong, pragmatic views on the underlying reality of the women’s game. When I caught up with her, she was quick to point out that while the television metrics and purse sizes are soaring, there is still a massive gap to fill on the ground.

The Paradox Of Purse Sizes

When asked how the current state of the game compares to when she first earned her tour card, Reid is quick to praise the sheer talent on display, even if she acknowledges the conversation can feel a bit repetitive.

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"It's amazing. The prize money is incredible," Reid says. "I think it's funny, the kind of respect that we have been craving for so many years, and now we're finally seeing it levelling out, which is good. The standard of golf - we talk about it every year, it's a bit of a broken record, but it's just insane. From a talent standpoint, the LPGA is in a really great place. We've always been a global tour, and that's more evident now than ever with Nelly rolling as World No.1, and Charley Hull and Lottie Woad playing amazing."

Yet, Reid isn't one to sugar coat the optics. For all the financial growth, walking out onto a quiet course during a multi-million-dollar event exposes a clear disconnect.