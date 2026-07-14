Jordan Spieth's Infamous Royal Birkdale Driving Range Shot Won't Be Repeated At The 2026 Open. Here's Why...

The Open Championship returns to Royal Birkdale in 2026 and it is impossible not to think back to Jordan Spieth's remarkable, and rollercoaster, victory nine years ago.

The Texan captured the third leg of the career grand slam over the Southport links in 2017 thanks to a three-stroke margin over Matt Kuchar.

Spieth was battling Kuchar early on the back nine before a moment golf fans will never forget. The World No.3, at the time, arrived to the par 4 13th tee and hit an uncharacteristic wide, pushing his drive some 50 yards right into the heavy dunes.

What followed was a controversial 20-minute period of consulting with tournament officials over where he could take an unplayable drop.

Thanks to some clever rules knowledge and after finding somewhat of a loophole, Spieth decided to drop his Pro V1x on the driving range, and right in front of the Titleist tour truck, before striping his Titleist utility iron up by the green.