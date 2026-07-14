Open Championship Power Rankings: The Top Claret Jug Contenders

It's usually a seriously good player that wins the Open Championship so the likely Champion Golfer of the Year will come from the group of favorites, but who will lift the Claret Jug on Sunday?

Especially at Royal Birkdale the Open champions around the Southport links have been some of golf's greats so although underdogs have a good record in this Major more than most it's unlikely it'll be a relative unknown who claims glory.

And with some question marks around the very cream of the crop it's reasonably wide open - but if we do see the cream rise to the top then we should see a big name claim glory.

So let's look at the top favorites for The Open - ranked in order of who is most likely to by kissing the Claret Jug come Sunday. Here's our Golf Monthly Power Rankings.

2026 Open Championship Power Rankings

1. Scottie Scheffler Open Record: 1-7-23-21-8

Sure, there are negatives, as Scottie Scheffler missed his first cut in four years at the weekend, but if you're a glass half full guy that just means he had an extra weekend of practice time at Birkdale.