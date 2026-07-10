Was Scottie Scheffler's 'Casual' Attire On The Golf Course Acceptable? - Our (Unanimous) Verdict

Scottie Scheffler turned a few heads on social media this week after a video of him playing golf at North Berwick Golf Club in a pair of 'gym shorts' and a collarless t-shirt emerged.

Likely warming up for the Genesis Scottish Open, the World No.1 opted for casual attire on one of the most famous courses in the country - if not the whole of the United Kingdom.

The comments that I have seen appear to be fairly well split, so I decided to ask a number of the Golf Monthly team whether they felt it was acceptable for the Scottie Scheffler to go against traditional dress code rules by rocking this casual look.

The result of the poll was unanimous - casual is fine... you go for it Scottie!

Scottie Scheffler's 'Casual' Attire: Our (Unanimous) Verdict

I received eight responses to my initial question, all of which suggested that Scottie Scheffler was fine to wear a collarless t-shirt and gym shorts in what was clearly a relaxed knock on a sunny summer's evening.

He wasn't teeing it up at a tour event, or in a Major, so I am baffled by how passionately some commenters have criticised his decision - it's so old fashioned.

The video in question has been posted numerous times, across various platforms and on many different social media accounts. For reference, here it is...

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When the world’s No.1 golfer pops out for a few holes on a beautiful evening at the West Links … relaxing, chilling out and having fun ahead of the @ScottishOpen!Great to see you at North Berwick, Scottie Scheffler! 👋🏼 pic.twitter.com/HTrxutxlttJuly 8, 2026

Interestingly, that particular post came directly from North Berwick Golf Club's X account. The fact that North Berwick have posted a video of the World No.1 hitting some shots on their incredible golf course is not at all surprising, but the caption may well raise a few eyebrows considering the club's stance on traditional dress rules.

The caption reads, "When the world's No.1 golfer pops out for a few holes on a beautiful evening at the West Links... relaxing, chilling out and having fun ahead of the Scottish Open. Great to see you at North Berwick, Scottie Scheffler".

If you compare that to the visitor section of the North Berwick Golf Club website, which details information about their dress code, there is quite a contrast in the messaging.

"On the course: An acceptable standard of golfing attire should be worn. Jeans, track suits, cargo shorts, t-shirts and similar are not permitted".

Some criticism has been shared regarding the inconsistency in standards, questioning whether the World No.1 has received preferential treatment as the average visitor would not be allowed to play in clothing of that style.

This comparison isn't intended to criticise North Berwick Golf Club, as I actually applaud their decision to embrace the World No.1's choice of casual attire and, perhaps more poignantly, share the content widely.

North Berwick is an iconic course on the East Lothian coast in Scotland (Image credit: Getty Images)

My stance has always been that traditional