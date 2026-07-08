The Open Unveils New Fan Code Of Conduct After Controversial US Open Spectator Behavior

The R&A has unveiled a new fan code of conduct ahead of the 2026 Open, titled 'The Open Commitment'.

There has been a new player code of conduct introduced in the 2026 Majors, which saw Sergio Garcia and Robert MacIntyre warned at The Masters and Joaquin Niemann receive a two-stroke penalty at the US Open, and there will now be a code of conduct for fans at the year's final Major.

It comes after shocking abuse was levelled at Team Europe during the 2025 Ryder Cup, and Wyndham Clark was subjected to constant cries of 'get in the bunker' and other jeers during the final round of the US Open last month.

Wyndham Clark suffered constant jeers from fans on the way to his US Open victory last month (Image credit: Getty Images)

The new 'Open Commitment' features five 'simple' principles based on respecting the players, other fans and the golf course as well as being 'aware' and drinking responsibly.

There will be around 300,000 fans on-site at Royal Birkdale for the 154th Open after one million applied for tickets, meaning it will be the highest-attended Open Championship in history.

The Open Commitment will be communicated to fans before and during the Championship through digital channels, ticket communications and on-site signage, the R&A says.

By attending The Open, fans agree to comply with The Open Commitment and the Championship's ticket terms and conditions. Serious or repeated breaches may result in removal from the course without a refund of the ticket price, the R&A has warned.

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Mark Darbon, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, "The atmosphere at The Open is unlike any other major sporting event and one of the things that makes it so unique.

"It is built on a shared respect for the players, the course, fellow fans and the traditions of the Championship. Every year, our fans play a huge part in creating that experience.

"The Open Commitment isn't about changing what makes The Open so special, it is about maintaining its long-standing traditions.

"By following a few simple principles, everyone can help ensure The Open remains a welcoming, respectful and unforgettable experience for all."

The Open commitment

Respect the Players

• Remain quiet and still while players are preparing for and playing their shots.

• Do not call out to players inappropriately during play or request autographs outside of designated areas.

• Celebrate great play in a fair and sporting manner.

• Follow the guidance of event staff, marshals and security personnel at all times.

• Mobile devices should be on silent.

• Photography for personal use is welcome but must be silent and not disrupt play or disturb other fans.

• Audio recording, video recording or flash photography of play is not permitted.

Respect the Links

• Help us to protect the historic links by following all signage, barriers and rope lines to safeguard the greens, bunkers and all playing surfaces.

• Respect other cordoned-off areas to protect local wildlife and the natural environment.

• Support sustainability initiatives by reducing waste, separating litter into the relevant waste management facility, and utilising a reusable water bottle.

Respect Each Other

• Show courtesy and consideration to those around you at all times.

• All fans should help to create a welcoming, inclusive and respectful environment. The R&A has a zero-tolerance policy to any form of threatening behaviour directed at players, officials, staff, volunteers or spectators – including but not limited to; foul language, sexual harassment, or any discriminatory abuse on the grounds of gender, age, race, disability, sexuality, or religion.

• Flags, clothing or displays of support must be appropriate to The Open and the players, and should not obstruct views, disrupt play or negatively impact the experience of others.

• Be considerate to local people and communities when travelling to and from The Open.

• Safeguarding is a priority at The Open. Any concerns regarding the wellbeing or safety of a child or vulnerable adult should be reported immediately to a member of staff, marshal, steward or police officer. More information about safeguarding can be found here.

• Follow queueing systems and stewarding guidance in busy areas.

Be Aware

• Stay aware of your surroundings, particularly in areas where balls may travel at speed.

• If you hear the warning call ‘Fore’ or see players, caddies or marshals gesturing, please remain alert and take immediate steps to protect yourself and others nearby.

• Prohibited items and unauthorised vehicles are not permitted on-site to help ensure a safe Championship environment.

Enjoy Responsibly

• For fans who consume alcohol at The Open, please enjoy it responsibly and respectfully.

• Alcohol brought from outside the venue is not permitted.

• Alcohol is not permitted within grandstands.

• Behaviour that disrupts the experience of others will not be tolerated and may result in removal from the course.