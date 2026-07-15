I Asked a Top Coach Why Wyndham Clark Was Practicing With a Coat Hanger At The Open 2026... Then I Tried It
Wyndham Clark's coat hanger has been one of the most talked about points at the start of Open Championship week, but why is he using it and how does it help?
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I thought I'd seen everything at the Open Championship, but Wyndham Clark's coat hanger was not on my bingo card.
Many of you will likely have seen this and be wondering