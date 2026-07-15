I Asked a Top Coach Why Wyndham Clark Was Practicing With a Coat Hanger At The Open 2026... Then I Tried It

Wyndham Clark's coat hanger has been one of the most talked about points at the start of Open Championship week, but why is he using it and how does it help?

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Wyndham Clark using a coat hanger to practice on the range at the Open Championship, with an inset image of Baz Plummer trying the drill for himself on the range to test it out
Wyndham Clark used a coat hanger in practice at The Open... so I decided to give it a try too!
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I thought I'd seen everything at the Open Championship, but Wyndham Clark's coat hanger was not on my bingo card.

Many of you will likely have seen this and be wondering