'Disgraceful' Fans, Time For A Serious Rollback And Did The USGA Get It Right? - 10 Takeaways From The 2026 US Open

'Inside The Ropes' is the chance for Golf Monthly's expert team to share its honest thoughts on the biggest subjects in the game. This week, we look back on the 2026 US Open.

The third men's Major of the year has now passed as Wyndham Clark sealed his second US Open title with a gritty one-stroke victory at Shinnecock Hills.

The 2023 LACC champion edged out Sam Burns by the finest of margins on Long Island, after starting the day with a six-stroke lead and having to deal with constant 'get in the bunker' cries from the watching galleries.

Clark proved to be a very worthy champion, prevailing over a great golf course and beating all of the world's top players to write his name in the history books as a multiple Major winner.

So, what were our key takeaways from the week? Here are the thoughts of Golf Monthly's tour experts - and make sure to let us know your views in the comment box below...

Matt Cradock Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

THE USGA GOT IT RIGHT



Before a shot was even hit, the talk was around course set-up following the incidents of 2018 and 2004, where the course received negativity from the players.



High winds and fog didn't help the matter this year but, overall, I felt the USGA got the set-up spot on, as shown by the leaderboard and how there was limited talk around the course following the build-up.



For me, it was firm but fair. Only three players ended the championship under-par and, had it not been for Wyndham Clark's putter, that four-under total could have been higher.



I take my hat off to the USGA, who got the course set-up right in tough circumstances.

(Image credit: Getty Images)



USA'S IMPRESSIVE LINE OF TALENT



Several big names shone at Shinnecock Hills, but a number of young American stars showed off what they are capable of at the US Open.



Miles Russell, who is only 17-years-old, was immense all week and finished above multiple Major winners. He's predicted to do big things and seems to be very level-headed, a great characteristic for any player.



Jackson Koivun, who is to turn professional soon, is another incredible young talent and, sharing low amateur honors with Ryder Cowan, shows that the 21-year-old pair are also ones to watch.



USA's 2026 Walker Cup side could be the strongest in history and, although this doesn't translate into the Ryder Cup down the line, it wouldn't surprise me to see Team USA dominate the latter going forward.



Jim Furyk recently announced that he has turned to statistical analysis for the 2027 Ryder Cup, taking a leaf out of Europe's book. If it works, then combined with the young crop of talent coming through, the USA could be a force to be reckoned with going forward.

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Jonny Leighfield Social Links Navigation News Writer

HATED FAN REACTION ON SUNDAY

If you read my opinion piece on the disgraceful way many fans reacted to Wyndham Clark on Sunday, you'll already know how I feel about the subject.

I wondered if it was perhaps the emotion which is stirred up in the moment which caused me to feel that way, but after I slept on it I realized I'm just as annoyed today.

Again, not to labor the point, I know Clark isn't the most universally popular kid on the block, but you have to respect the performance he put in at Shinnecock Hills.

It was outstanding with a little bit of everything thrown in there. As a result, the jeers and cries that were sent his way during the final round made me feel really disappointed in the behavior of those people.

Why can't golf fans just respect great play when they see it, regardless of who's producing it?

Golf isn't a popularity contest, it's a game of skill. Clark showed the most ability last week, and he also did very well not to bite to any of the nonsense. Bravo Wyndham.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHAT A FIGHTBACK BY NIEMANN

US Opens are all about hanging tough, and Joaquin Niemann showed just how gritty a competitor he is following a rough start on Thursday.

The Chilean let himself down with what can only be described as a full strop from a grown man in round one, which consequently led to him becoming the first player to be docked two strokes under the Majors' new Code of Conduct policy.

He carded a seven-over-par 11 on the sixth hole and could easily have downed tools there and then.

But he didn't. Niemann gritted his teeth and turned that negative energy into something extremely positive.

Following the opening 78, he carded a superb 65 to make the cut before posting scores of 72 and 66 to finish T7th on one-over. Instead of heading home early, he recorded his best ever Major finish.

Now, he'll be back next year with a huge lesson in his back pocket as he looks to improve further.

Conor Keenan Social Links Navigation Gear & Ecommerce Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

SHINNECOCK WAS THE STAR

Fans aside, Shinnecock sets the standard for what a US Open test should be.

It's a shame the winds were so strong at the beginning of the week, meaning we got a Diet-US Open setup for the opening two and a half days.

Nevertheless, watching the players having to be creative around the greens and top-level iron play being rewarded instead of the bomb-and-gauge of the week-to-week PGA Tour was a breath of fresh air and a reminder that lush green golf courses with thick rough don't set the stage for the most entertaining version of the sport, especially in this era of equipment technology.

I doubt we'll see any players fist pumping after par putts this week at TPC River Highlands like we did countless times in Long Island.

Give me Shinnecock over any other US Open venue in a heartbeat.

ANOHER MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR FLEETWOOD?



Another chance slips away for Tommy Fleetwood.

The course was a fantastic fit for his game and his form peaked at the right time going into the week.

After an electric round on Saturday, he positioned himself beautifully to make a charge if Clark faltered - which he did.

What also faltered was Fleetwood's ability with the putter, again. The 35-year-old gained strokes on the field putting all week... until the final day. Losing -1.11 stokes on the greens on Sunday won't win you a Major Championship and it isn't the first time the flatstick has let Tommy down on the closing stretch.

This felt like an amazing opportunity for him and instead of the field beating him, it feels more so that he beat himself.

I still love his chances at Royal Birkdale next month but if he goes 2026 Majorless, I'm really starting to question whether Fleetwood will ever win one.

Baz Plummer Social Links Navigation Staff Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

YOU CAN HAVE WIDE FAIRWAYS AND STILL MAKE THE GOLF COURSE HARD

I loved the way Shinnecock Hills was set up this week. Wider fairways than we would traditionally expect at a US Open initially made me nervous that we would see low scoring, but when partnered with very penal rough and strategic pin placement it all came together perfectly.

The wind also played a huge part, effectively narrowing the fairways anyway, but when only a handful of players shoot under-par over four rounds you know that the course was absolutely bang on as a Major test.

Well done to Shinnecock Hills and the USGA!

TOM KIM IS BACK!

Tom Kim looked like a superstar in the making early in his career when winning three PGA Tour titles in the space of just over a year, but eight missed cuts and only one top-10 last season slowed that momentum.

He has been much more consistent this year, making 13 of 15 cuts, but his best finish of the year so far came at a tough US Open test.

He ranked in the top-20 for SG: Tee To Green, Around The Green and Putting, showcasing the brilliance of his game throughout the bag.

Mark my words - he wins on the PGA Tour before this season ends! Tom Kim is back.