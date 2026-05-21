I Timed 100 Golf Shots Hit By Club Pros – Their Pace Of Play Puts Slow Tour Players To Shame

I am a fairly obsessed golf fan and watch almost every minute of the weekend action at many of the PGA Tour events on the schedule... but I am becoming increasingly frustrated with the slow play epidemic that is plaguing the top level of the game.

I've already written about how pace of play is a serious problem on the PGA Tour and at some Major Championships, evidenced by the ludicrous six-hour rounds at the 2026 PGA Championship, but with the luxuries afforded to elite professionals I am struggling to accept that they can't make the situation better fairly easily.

I recently spent the day watching a full field of PGA Professionals battle it out at the PGA North tournament, hosted at my local club Sand Moor Golf Club, and let me tell you one thing - these guys certainly weren't slow!

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As someone who plays Sand Moor regularly I can vouch for how difficult the test can be, challenging every area of your game throughout the round, so I was keen to see how quickly club pros conducted their business on the golf course.

I watched 100 golf shots on the course and tracked how long it took the pro to go through their pre-shot routine, step in and execute their shot... and the data casts serious doubts on why some of the best players in the game take so long!

I spent the day at the PGA North 2026 and gathered some very interesting data on pace of play (Image credit: Future)

The data from my investigation at the PGA North presents a stark contrast to the pedestrian pace of play that I regularly see on tour. These competitors, by comparison, where pretty rapid to be honest.

It's worth pointing out the parameters of my investigation before we get into the numbers.

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I started the timer when the player was clear to play and it was their turn (for example, once their playing partner had hit and vacated the teeing area or the green had fully cleared ahead of them).

These are the same parameters I used for a similar experiment where I measured the pace of play at a PGA Tour event, which suggested that there were at least 26 instances of 'bad times' where players hadn't adhered to the pace of play policy.

After settling in at Sand Moor, I watched a total of 100 shots.

Of the 25 tee shots I witnessed, some professionals were taking as little as 25 seconds to hit. While others took up to 61 seconds, this was a real outlier and the average 'off the tee' time was a respectable 36 seconds.

A similar picture was seen on approach shots, with an impressive low-time of 12 seconds and a much less acceptable high of 90 seconds. The average once again measured around 36 seconds.

The fastest area of the game to complete was short game shots, ranging from 10 to 40 seconds barring one particular outlier that took 79 seconds (it was a particularly difficult shot over a bunker to a tight pin).

The slowest area of the game was putting, which is a similar picture to what I regularly see on the PGA Tour, but it was still much quicker than what we'd see from most top tour professionals.

The faster players were taking between 15 and 25 seconds to hit their putts, while the slower competitors took more like 50+.