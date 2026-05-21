I Timed 100 Golf Shots Hit By Club Pros – Their Pace Of Play Puts Slow Tour Players To Shame

I spent the day watching my local PGA event at Sand Moor Golf Club and I was impressed by the pace of play, so why is slow play such an issue on tour?

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An image of the PGA North tournament at Sand Moor Golf Club, which I visited to gather pace of play data, with an inset image of golf ball and a timer
Pace of play certainly wasn't a problem at the PGA North 2026 - so why do some top tour professionals take so long to complete a round of golf?
(Image credit: Getty Images/Barry Plummer)

I am a fairly obsessed golf fan and watch almost every minute of the weekend action at many of the PGA Tour events on the schedule... but I am becoming increasingly frustrated with the slow play epidemic that is plaguing the top level of the game.

I've already written about how pace of play is a serious problem on the PGA Tour and at some Major Championships, evidenced by the ludicrous six-hour rounds at the 2026 PGA Championship, but with the luxuries afforded to elite professionals I am struggling to accept that they can't make the situation better fairly easily.

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PGA sign near the 18th green at Sand Moor Golf Club for the PGA North tournament 2026

I spent the day at the PGA North 2026 and gathered some very interesting data on pace of play

(Image credit: Future)

The data from my investigation at the PGA North presents a stark contrast to the pedestrian pace of play that I regularly see on tour. These competitors, by comparison, where pretty rapid to be honest.

It's worth pointing out the parameters of my investigation before we get into the numbers.

I started the timer when the player was clear to play and it was their turn (for example, once their playing partner had hit and vacated the teeing area or the green had fully cleared ahead of them).

These are the same parameters I used for a similar experiment where I measured the pace of play at a PGA Tour event, which suggested that there were at least 26 instances of 'bad times' where players hadn't adhered to the pace of play policy.

After settling in at Sand Moor, I watched a total of 100 shots.

Of the 25 tee shots I witnessed, some professionals were taking as little as 25 seconds to hit. While others took up to 61 seconds, this was a real outlier and the average 'off the tee' time was a respectable 36 seconds.

A similar picture was seen on approach shots, with an impressive low-time of 12 seconds and a much less acceptable high of 90 seconds. The average once again measured around 36 seconds.

The fastest area of the game to complete was short game shots, ranging from 10 to 40 seconds barring one particular outlier that took 79 seconds (it was a particularly difficult shot over a bunker to a tight pin).

The slowest area of the game was putting, which is a similar picture to what I regularly see on the PGA Tour, but it was still much quicker than what we'd see from most top tour professionals.

The faster players were taking between 15 and 25 seconds to hit their putts, while the slower competitors took more like 50+.

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Tee Shots

Time taken to hit a tee shot by pros at PGA North 2026

Time Taken (sec)

Tee Shot 1
49
Tee Shot 2
33
Tee Shot 3
55
Tee Shot 4
30
Tee Shot 5
33
Tee Shot 6
61
Tee Shot 7
52
Tee Shot 8
23
Tee Shot 9
25
Tee Shot 10
61
Tee Shot 11
20
Tee Shot 12
25
Tee Shot 13
32
Tee Shot 14
45
Tee Shot 15
25
Tee Shot 17
40
Tee Shot 16
28
Tee Shot 18
25
Tee Shot 19
33
Tee Shot 20
37
Tee Shot 21
46
Tee Shot 22
42
Tee Shot 23
25
Tee Shot 24
29
Tee Shot 25
34
020406080
Time Taken (sec) Data
ProductValue
Tee Shot 1 49
Tee Shot 2 33
Tee Shot 3 55
Tee Shot 4 30
Tee Shot 5 33
Tee Shot 6 61
Tee Shot 7 52
Tee Shot 8 23
Tee Shot 9 25
Tee Shot 10 61
Tee Shot 11 20
Tee Shot 12 25
Tee Shot 13 32
Tee Shot 14 45
Tee Shot 15 25
Tee Shot 17 40
Tee Shot 16 28
Tee Shot 18 25
Tee Shot 19 33
Tee Shot 20 37
Tee Shot 21 46
Tee Shot 22 42
Tee Shot 23 25
Tee Shot 24 29
Tee Shot 25 34