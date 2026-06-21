'Nothing Short Of A Disgrace' - Anti-Wyndham Clark Fans At US Open Highlight Ugly Trend In Golf

When did fans stop appreciate greatness from a pro golfer, just because he's not their favorite player?

The reaction from certain sections of the crowd at Shinnecock Hills towards Wyndham Clark this week, and particularly as he tried to close out the US Open on Sunday, has been nothing short of a disgrace.

Clark has put on an absolute clinic at Shinnecock for the most part. His performance levels have been so much higher than everyone else's, the 2023 US Open champion was seven strokes ahead at one point.

He's been immense. So why has the reaction from so many fans been so awful when it should surely be joyful?

I'm not saying it's right, but I could understand if it was only a couple highlighting their lack of respect towards the game, but the fact it's widespread is a real cause for concern to me.

Reports from Shinnecock have claimed people are being thrown out for shouting silly things, and that's great in one sense. But why on earth is it even necessary?

The TV broadcast has clearly picked up a select few of those who paid good money to be there shouting 'get in the bunker!' or 'don't choke, Wyndham!' immediately after the 54-hole leader struck a shot.

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Then there have been the jeers and even cheers when one of Clark's shots hasn't stuck to its intended target, or a complete lack of appreciation after a clutch putt. It's ridiculous, over the top and embarrassing.

I also know Clark isn't as popular as others. There's his demeanor - which some would describe as over confident or even arrogant. Personally, I agree with a piece that my colleague Matt Cradock wrote which outlined why Clark is actually misunderstood.

There have also been a couple of unsavory incidents which has affected Clark's standing with fans - the worst of which was at last year's US Open when he destroyed multiple lockers at Oakmont. That was really poor.

But he apologized for lashing out and has since paid his dues, both literally and figuratively, and is apparently trying to make amends with fans. It's a shame to see those outside the ropes apparently have no interest in at least respecting his toil and talent.

Either way, I completely understand if fans don't look kindly upon Clark for that and don't hold him in the same regard as someone like Tommy Fleetwood or Rory McIlroy.

But why can't they appreciate that great golf is great golf, no matter who's playing it? And we've seen this before, by the way. Clark isn't the first to suffer.

When Brian Harman won The Open at Royal Liverpool in 2023, the crowds following him were suitably unimpressed the 'Butcher of Hoylake' was stopping their man Fleetwood from triumphing.

Cops are booting people for shouting “Don’t choke Wyndham!” as he sets up to his shot. This young man got bounced for saying it before Clark’s tee shot at No. 4 pic.twitter.com/M1d1ZO687uJune 21, 2026

The reaction wasn't quite as bad as it has been at Shinnecock, but it was telling towards the American. Harman never received the adulation he deserved for playing golf on a completely different level to the other 155 players in the field, and that's a real shame.

I don't feel like it ever used to be like this. Certainly not as bad. People appreciated great golf when they saw it, and American players were at least given the benefit of the doubt by their own people.

That doesn't seem to be the case anymore, with a real level of discomfort felt by a lot of people at what we're watching in New York this week.

The crowd reactions to Wyndham’s struggles are getting over the top. The entire grandstand erupted at his miss on 7June 21, 2026

Speaking of the Empire State, how can anyone forget some of the scenes we all witnessed at the Ryder Cup in 2025? The fan behavior that week was atrocious in some cases and left a stain on an otherwise incredible event.

If the pattern continues in this area, no one could complain if tournaments stop taking place in and around New York. And that's not a situation anyone wants to see.

Between the terrible behavior during the 2025 Ryder Cup and now fans booing Wyndham Clark at Shinnecock Hills, it hasn’t been a great look for New York golf fans over the last year.June 21, 2026

Golf is a game with a deep relationship involving respect. You give it to others and they give it to you. Applause and positive remarks are made towards good play, while consolatory words or responsible silence greets a miss.

I don't want to see this kind of attitude creep into the game, and I'm pretty sure a lot of other people agree with me. Give Clark his flowers if he deserves it. And he does this week.

How do you feel about the crowd's reaction to Wyndham Clark at the US Open this week? Let us know in the comments box below.